News

Fans banned from Newcastle United cup-tie

In eight days time Brentford v Newcastle was going to be the first match where Newcastle United had played in front of a crowd for nine months.

The League Cup quarter-final at the Brentford Community Stadium to be played in front of 2,000 fans.

However, that won’t be happening.

The Government had said they would review the tiers for cities / regions on Wednesday 16 December, with an announcement likely on Thursday 17 December, with any changes to come into effect from Saturday 19 December.

However, the virus spread in London and the South-East has become so bad, the Government have on Monday announced that the 32 London boroughs will all be put into tier three after midnight on Tuesday (tomorrow), as well as parts of Essex etc.

No fans allowed at stadiums of course if you go down to tier three, instead of the 2,000 allowed in tier two.

So Newcastle United’s League Cup tie quarter-final at Brentford on Tuesday 22 December will now be played behind closed doors.

There is of course a chance that Newcastle Upon Tyne could be lifted into tier two when the nationwide decisions are announced later this week. However, even though infection rates have thankfully gone down across Tyneside, I would be amazed if we did end up in tier two and 2,000 fans allowed into Saturday’s home match against Fulham. The Government would look even more ridiculous than they do already, if relaxing tiers in Northern cities and regions at this crucial point and then seeing it lead to an escalation such as that which London has experienced in recent weeks.

Brentford fans reacting to the news via their Griffin Park message board:

‘CONFIRMED: London to Move to Tier 3 at 00:01 Wednesday.’

‘boooooooooooo’

‘No fans for Newcastle match, b.llocks.’

‘At least that stops people moaning about how tickets were to be sold/offered for the Newcastle match!!’

‘Semi Final is in early January…’

‘Well, I was fortunate enough to get in for the Derby game (although it was pretty dire).

I feel sorry for the next couple of tranches who seem set to miss out.

Just to temper their frustration I would say; the stadium is brilliant. The experience was not so great due to the circumstances of covid restrictions. I now support and understand those choosing to turn down the chance to go until all restrictions are lifted.

It WILL be absolutely fabulous when we get a full house and get to see the Bees in full flight, showcasing our fast, fluid and free-flowing football.’

‘Moving to Tier 3 is about the least surprising news I’ve heard all year. Feel sorry for the fans who haven’t yet managed to get into the ground yet.’

‘The club haven’t said anything yet. Perhaps if we all stay quiet and don’t mention it then they won’t find out…’

