Dramatic last gasp winner for Elias Sorensen ahead of Christmas break

Elias Sorensen heads into Christmas in great spirits.

The 21 year old Newcastle loan striker scoring his third goal of the season on Monday night.

Elias Sorensen recovering from an Achilles injury that has kept him out of the starting eleven for these past five weeks, since mid-November.

Starting tonight away at Young PSV, Elias Sorensen went 1-0 down after only four minutes.

However, an equaliser came on 72 minutes, before the Newcastle United loan forward struck in the 94th minute, hammering the winner into the top right hand corner.

🔥 Wat een ontknoping! Het leek er lang op dat Almere City punten zou gaan verliezen in Eindhoven, maar dan is daar Elias Sørensen.. #⃣ #jpsalm pic.twitter.com/Yo6GI4ZrzA — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) December 21, 2020

That winner puts Almere City second in the Dutch second tier on 40 points, three behind leaders Cambuur, but now five points clear of De Graafschap on third.

The Dutch club now have a 12 day winter break before returning in 2 January 2021, when they are home to third placed De Graffschap.

Elias Sorensen has a contract with Newcastle United until June 2022 and after scoring 20 goals at reserve team level for NUFC in 2018/19, Elias Sorensen looked to be making rapid progress. However, loan deals hadn’t worked out at Blackpool and Carlisle, with the striker’s progress stalling.

Hopefully with now getting back from injury and returning to goalscoring form with Almere City, the Danish forward can build on it.

Elias Sorensen undoubtedly had / has potential and maybe now getting the chance of a regular game and a bit of confidence back with the goals, plus a manager and team on the same wavelength, there is still plenty of time for the 21 year old to make rapid progress once again at a higher level.

