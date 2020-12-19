Opinion

Dion Dublin claims “That is what Newcastle United fans want”

Dion Dublin has been talking about the situation at Newcastle United.

Never coming across as the brightest, Dublin tends to state the obvious.

This time, in one way you can’t disagree with Dion Dublin, but in another way he just doesn’t really get it…

Dion Dublin speaking today (Saturday 19 December 2020) on Football Focus:

“Having played at Newcastle, lots and lots of times, when you play at St James Park and it is packed….and all you can see is black and white everywhere…and the football they used to play was amazing…that is what Newcastle United fans want.

“That is what they are hoping for.

“That is what they want to come back.

“Having been there as an opponent, it is an amazing place, and it should be doing better, for the stature of the club.

“No question.

“But I think it will in time.”

Hmmm, well yes, as Newcastle fans, if we had a choice and could simply press a button, we would all love to return to those Kevin Keegan years in the 90s.

However, you could stay that about any set of supporters. They would all love their ground full, best atmosphere, watching the best team they can remember from the past.

For Newcastle fans, it is though a total myth that we are fixated on that Keegan era (and Sir Bobby one to a slightly lesser extent), yes when we look back at those times it is with great affection or nostalgia or whatever, but it doesn’t overwhelm us as something that we all think has to happen again for us to get any pleasure out of supporting our club.

Dion Dublin doesn’t understand / accept the issues that are in play at Newcastle United and what holds it back, namely Mike Ashley and the patsy managers he far prefers to employ and control.

Back in July, Dion Dublin (who is a former teammate of Steve Bruce at Norwich and Man Utd…) said: ‘Steve Bruce has got a nice squad of players and if he is allowed the time to add to that, I think he is the man who could take Newcastle back to where they were.’

Hmmm, not many / any Newcastle fans would agree with that.

Whilst back in August 2019, he didn’t see it as such a big thing for Newcastle to need to rid themselves of Mike Ashley…: ‘I suppose he (Mike Ashley) doesn’t really have to (sell Newcastle United), does he? Because he is in charge, I suppose really he doesn’t really have to. Yes they had that little spell in the Championship granted…but they are a Premier League club. They will end up staying in the Premier League for a long time. He is thinking, why don’t I hang on for the money?’

Dion Dublin doesn’t really appreciate that it is indeed Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce who whilst still at Newcastle United, ensure things will never really improve, or proper ambition shown.

Dion Dublin speaking to the BBC about Steve Bruce – 14 July 2020

“Steve Bruce is respected by the players and managers alike, because he doesn’t blab off about what he is going to do, what he should be doing, or what the hierarchy should be doing.

“The takeover is going to be the takeover, Steve Bruce is just going to try to get his team the wins.

“At the moment Allan Saint-Maximin is exciting, the Newcastle fans love him.

“He might be that one player who can help Bruce take this team forward, help them to get strong.

“Steve Bruce has got a nice squad of players and if he is allowed the time to add to that, I think he is the man who could take Newcastle back to where they were. “

Dion Dublin speaking on 25 August 2019 Sky Sports:

“I suppose he (Mike Ashley) doesn’t really have to (sell Newcastle United), does he?

“Because he is in charge, I suppose really he doesn’t really have to.

“He’s saying to himself, hold on a minute.

“We are in the Premier League.

“Yes they had that little spell in the Championship granted…but they are a Premier League club.

“They will end up staying in the Premier League for a long time.

“He is thinking, why don’t I hang on for the money?

“It might not be right for the fans and the way the club wants to go forward in regards winning things, the way they are playing, success.

“But he’s thinking, hold on, my asset is still worth a few quid.”

