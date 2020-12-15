News

Details of next 11 Newcastle United Live TV Matches now confirmed – Dates times and broadcasters

The club have put out an official announcement on Tuesday about Newcastle United Live TV Matches.

The announcement revealing dates, times and broadcasters for NUFC games in January.

What this means is that we now have confirmation of those details (broadcasters, days and times) for the next 11 Newcastle United Live TV Matches.

Every single game continuing to be shown live, whilst no / minimal fans are allowed into stadiums.

These 11 Newcastle United Live TV Matches stretch from the away game at Leeds on Amazon Prime tomorrow (Wednesday 16 December 2020) at 6pm, right through to Everton away on BT Sport on Saturday 30 January 2021 at 12.30pm.

There could actually be 12 or 13 Newcastle United Live TV Matches in total before the end of January 2021.

If Newcastle beat Brentford next Tuesday they would have a League Cup semi final on either 5 or 6 January 2021.

Whilst if Newcastle beat Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on 9 January, they would then have a fourth round game sometime on the weekend of Saturday 23 January 2021. Alternatively, if both Newcastle and Villa knocked out in the third round, they could potentially play their outstanding PL match that weekend which was cancelled due to the virus outbreak.

Potentially 13 NUFC matches spread over only 46 days, the full schedule is below for Newcastle United up to the end of January 2021.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘All five of Newcastle United’s Premier League fixtures in January have been rescheduled – and will all be broadcast live on television.

The Magpies kick off 2021 with a home game against Leicester City at St. James’ Park on Sunday, 3rdJanuary, with kick-off set for 2:15pm. That match – which had initially been scheduled for Saturday, 2ndJanuary – will be shown live on Sky Sports.

United had been due to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, 12th January at 7:45pm, but while the date for that fixture will remain the same, kick-off will now be at 6pm. Sky Sports will also provide live coverage of that game.

Steve Bruce’s men will then head to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal for the second time in a month following the FA Cup third round clash on Saturday, 9th January, with the two sides meeting in the league on Monday, 18th January. The Premier League clash had been due to be played on Saturday, 16th January at 3pm, but will now take place the following Monday night at 8pm. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

And United’s final two fixtures of the month will both be shown live on BT Sport. Newcastle will now welcome Leeds United to St. James’ Park on Tuesday, 26th January – a day earlier than initially planned – for a 6pm kick-off, before rounding off the month at Everton on Saturday, 30th January, with kick-off at Goodison Park moved from 3pm to 12:30pm.

Any further changes to Newcastle United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Sunday 3 January

Newcastle v Leicester (2.15pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 5 January / Wednesday 6 January

***If Newcastle beat Brentford, their League Cup semi-final would be played on one of these nights.

Saturday 9 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round) – (5.30pm) BBC1

Tuesday 12 January

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle(6pm) Sky Sports

Monday 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 23 January

FA Cup fourth round weekend

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

