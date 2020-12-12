News

Confirmed Newcastle team v West Brom – Krafth, Ritchie, Hayden, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle team v West Brom has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

The Magpies looking to make it consecutive wins after a 15 days break.

The confirmed Newcastle team v West Brom:

Darlow, Krafth, Hayden, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Players in:

Krafth, Hayden, Ritchie,

Players out:

Manquillo, Fernandez, Hendrick,

Both Lascelles and Fernandez missing from the team and indeed squad, meaning Isaac Hayden looks to be playing at centre-back with Ciaran Clark. Not sure who will fill in there if either get injured.

Karl Darlow is fit and available, however, Mark Gillespie missing. With Martin Dubravka still injured, it means Dan Langley is on the bench.

SUBS:

Langley, M Longstaff, Carroll, Gayle, Hendrick, Yedlin, Murphy

A welcome return for Dwight Gayle as he makes the bench.

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v West Brom to this fans choice we featured earlier HERE)

