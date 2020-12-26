News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Matty Longstaff, Schar, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle team v Manchester City has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Etihad at 8pm.

Newcastle trying to break a run of 11 straight Premier League defeats at Manchester City.

Indeed, it was back in 2000 when Newcastle United last won away at Man City, 20 years ago Alan Shearer scoring the only goal of the game.

Steve Bruce had hinted that changes could be made to the starting eleven.

Newcastle United kicking off a tough run of matches with this Man City challenge, Liverpool and Leicester to follow, before then away games at Sheffield United and Arsenal.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Matty Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Joelinton

So five changes in total…

Ins:

Schar, Fernandez, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff, Joelinton

Outs:

Lewis, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Lewis, Wilson

SUBS:

Gillespie, Carroll, Gayle, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Wilson

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Manchester City to this one chosen by thousands of NUFC fans votes that we featured earlier HERE)

