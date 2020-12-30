News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool – Joelinton, Matty Longstaff, Wilson all start

The Newcastle team v Liverpool has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 8pm.

Newcastle trying to bounce back from a run of three defeats and a draw in their last four matches.

The final game of 2020 as Steve Bruce and his players take on the reigning champions and current Premier League leaders.

Newcastle United having dropped to fifteenth in the the table and now worryingly looking over their shoulder as to whether those below them will now start to close the gap.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Matty Longstaff, Murphy, Joelinton, Wilson

SUBS:

Dubravka, Carroll, Shelvey, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron, Sean Longstaff

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Liverpool to this predicted one that we featured earlier HERE)

