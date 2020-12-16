News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds – Fraser, Murphy, Hendrick, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle team v Leeds has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Elland Road on Friday night at 6pm.

Steve Bruce looks to win 3 Premier League games in a row for first time in 12 years, after wins over Palace and West Brom.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds:

Darlow, Murphy, Hayden, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Fraser, Joelinton, Wilson

So four changes in all.

In:

Murphy, Fernandez, Hendrick, Fraser

Out:

Krafth, Shelvey, Almiron, Ritchie

Although the good news is that all four who started in Saturday’s win over West Brom, who don’t start tonight, are all on the bench rather than injured.

Probably the big news is that Ryan Fraser not only comes back into the squad but straight into the team for a first Premier League start with Newcastle.

It also appears that Newcastle have reverted to a back five.

SUBS:

Gillespie, Shelvey, Carroll, Gayle, Ritchie, Krafth, Almiron

Good to se Mark Gillespie back available again and on the subs bench.

