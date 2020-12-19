Confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham – Yedlin, Dummett, Sean Longstaff all start
The Newcastle team v Fulham has just been confirmed.
Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park on Saturday night at 8pm.
Steve Bruce looking to bounce back from that 5-2 hammering at Elland Road on Wednesday night.
Before that defeat, Newcastle had battled to win the two previous matches, 2-0 away at Crystal Palace and 2-1 at home to West Brom.
Both times leaving it late to get the goals.
Recent games have seen Fulham make a big improvement, winning away at Leicester and drawing at Craven Cottage with reigning champions Liverpool last weekend.
The confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham:
Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
Five changes in all:
In
Yedlin, Dummett, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron
Out
Murphy, Hayden, Lewis, Hendrick, Fraser
SUBS:
Gillespie, Carroll, Gayle, Krafth, Hayden, Lewis, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy
(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Fulham to this predicted one featured earlier HERE)
