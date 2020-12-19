News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham – Yedlin, Dummett, Sean Longstaff all start

The Newcastle team v Fulham has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park on Saturday night at 8pm.

Steve Bruce looking to bounce back from that 5-2 hammering at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Before that defeat, Newcastle had battled to win the two previous matches, 2-0 away at Crystal Palace and 2-1 at home to West Brom.

Both times leaving it late to get the goals.

Recent games have seen Fulham make a big improvement, winning away at Leicester and drawing at Craven Cottage with reigning champions Liverpool last weekend.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Five changes in all:

In

Yedlin, Dummett, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron

Out

Murphy, Hayden, Lewis, Hendrick, Fraser

SUBS:

Gillespie, Carroll, Gayle, Krafth, Hayden, Lewis, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Fulham to this predicted one featured earlier HERE)

