Confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford – Wilson, Fraser, Almiron, Murphy all start

The Newcastle team v Brentford has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Brentford at 5.30pm.

Newcastle try to reach their first League Cup semi-final in 45 years.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Hayden, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Almiron, Wilson

Four changes in all:

In

Hayden, Lewis, Murphy, Fraser

Out

Fernandez, Dummett, Ritchie, Joelinton

So Fernandez unable to play today, Hayden set to play alongside Ciaran Clark in the middle of the defence.

Looks definitely a back four rather than a back five.

Brentford have put out a weakened team for this League Cup quarter-final and really no excuses for Steve Bruce and Newcastle United tonight.

Only five players remain who started the 3-1 Championship victory over Reading on Saturday.

Big news is that Ivan Toney is only on the bench, others who drop out of Saturday’s Championship team are Raya, Jensen and Mbeumo, the latter scoring twice on Saturday.

SUBS:

Gillespie, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Gayle, Hendrick, Krafth

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Brentford to this predicted one featured earlier HERE)

