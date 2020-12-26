News

Confirmed Manchester City team v Newcastle United – Pep Guardiola makes 7 changes

The Manchester City team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Pep Guardiola’s side will rise to fourth if picking up a victory on Saturday night.

A win would also put Man City only five points behind leaders Liverpool.

A win for this Manchester City team v Newcastle would make it 12 Premier League wins in a row in this fixture at the Etihad.

Whilst it was way back in 2000 when Newcastle last won away at Man City in the Premier League, United with only two draws amongst the many defeats since that match 20 years ago.

Manchester City made an official announcement on Christmas Day, revealing that both Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus would miss the game after testing positive for the virus and are now self-isolating.

The confirmed Manchester City team v Newcastle United :

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Torres, Sterling.

So seven changes to the Manchester City team that demolished Arsenal 4-1 at the Emirates in the League Cup on Tuesday night

Ins:

Ederson, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling

Outs:

Steffen, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus

Subs:

Steffen, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer

The confirmed Newcastle United team and subs are below :

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Matty Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Joelinton

SUBS:

Gillespie, Carroll, Gayle, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Wilson

