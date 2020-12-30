News

Confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United – Jurgen Klopp makes 2 changes

The Liverpool team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp’s team with the chance to extend their lead at the top to five points.

However, if Newcastle win, Manchester United could then go top of the table with their game in hand.

Liverpool won 3-1 in this fixture in July, the final match of the 2019/20 season as they were crowned champions.

Dwight Gayle giving Newcastle a first minute lead but only one more NUFC effort on target in the remaining 89 minutes (plus added time), as Liverpool ran out comfortable winners.

The confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United :

Allison, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Liverpool making two changes to the team that could only draw with West Brom three days ago.

Ins:

Phillips, Milner

Outs:

Matip, Wijnaldum

Subs:

Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, R Williams, Kelleher, N Williams

The confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool and subs are below :

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Matty Longstaff, Murphy, Joelinton, Wilson

SUBS:

Dubravka, Carroll, Shelvey, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron, Sean Longstaff

