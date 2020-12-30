News

Comparing Allan Saint-Maximin quotes to what Steve Bruce has said – Doesn’t look great

It seems like an awful long time ago but only two months since Allan Saint-Maximin signed a new six year contract with Newcastle United.

The club announcing on 14 October 2020 that the 23 year old has signed up until the end of June 2026.

That new contract made public during an international break, with Allan Saint-Maximin having had his best game of the season against Burnley on 3 October, scoring an excellent solo goal and putting another on a plate for Callum Wilson, ASM man of the match.

Also in that international break however, indeed only a handful of days before that Allan Saint-Maximin new contract was revealed, the winger gave an interview to French media on 9 October 2020.

Asked about his longer-term ambitions and whether Newcastle United could / can fulfil them, Allan Saint-Maximin speaking to sport.fr:

You are fighting your second season with the Magpies, what do you think of the club? Do you plan to stay for the long term?

“The club has a lot of ambitions and everyone has followed the news around Newcastle in particular with the possible takeover which was ultimately not possible, compared to the Premier League. There are a lot of big investors trying to buy the club. We also have a president who invests a lot of money in order to strengthen the team and continue the development.

“For my part, everything will depend on this development.

“If the club is developing well and it is in line with my ambitions, staying is a possibility.

“If things don’t turn out like that, obviously the question of leaving will arise.

“Now we are in a huge league with a lot of big teams, so being able to play in Europe and the Europa League would be really great. The Champions League is a big dream, every footballer wants to play it.

“It’s a great, historic club that has a lot of dreams and there is everything around it to achieve this goal. ”

Playing in the following five matches, we then got to Crystal Palace away on 27 November 2020, ahead of the kick-off media reports claimed that Allan Saint-Maximin was going to be dropped, whilst others said there was also an injury set to prevent him playing.

ASM wasn’t in the squad that night and whether he was dropped and / or injured we will never know, however, what we do know is that later it was confirmed that Allan Saint-Maximin had tested positive for the virus and he has now been absent for almost six weeks, with Steve Bruce confirming in recent days that it will be sometime after the new year when Newcastle’s most talented player will be able to return.

Ahead of tonight’s game against Liverpool, Steve Bruce admitting that Newcastle United are really missing their talismanic star.

These stats of the winger and Bruce’s time at the club, summing it up…

OVERALL PREMIER LEAGUE TOTALS AT NUFC WITH ALLAN SAINT-MAXIMIN STARTING:

Played 31 Won 13 Drawn 7 Lost 11 Points 46 Goals For 38 Goals Against 41

OVERALL PREMIER LEAGUE TOTALS AT NUFC WITHOUT ALLAN SAINT-MAXIMIN STARTING:

Played 21 Won 3 Drawn 7 Lost 11 Points 16 Goals For 17 Goals Against 41

As you can see, massive differences in every area.

With Allan Saint-Maximin starting in Premier League matches, Newcastle United average per match – 1.48 points, 1.23 goals for, 1.32 goals against.

Without Allan Saint-Maximin starting in Premier League matches, Newcastle United average per match – 0.76 points, 0.81 goals for, 1.95 goals against.

Rightly or wrongly, Newcastle fans perceive Steve Bruce’s entire attacking plan consisting of give the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin. The ultra defensive tactics used week in week out and when playing, ASM the vast majority of times given the ball in his own half and expected to do something on his own to find a way to create something, or at least get Newcastle United up the pitch.

When you look at the stats above, Steve Bruce in 52 Premier League matches only winning three times when Allan Saint-Maximin, you wonder just where Newcastle and especially Bruce himself would be, if ASM wasn’t at the club.

Interesting though to consider exactly what Allan Saint-Maximin would have thought when hearing what Steve Bruce had to say after the defeats to Brentford and Manchester City:

“Look, I have said from day one it [progress, playing more attacking football etc] won’t happen overnight [at Newcastle United].

“My remit is to keep this magnificent club in this [Premier League] division.

“Hopefully we can do enough and shut a few people up.”

Back in October 2020, days ahead of signing his new six year deal, Allan Saint-Maximin declaring: ‘If the club is developing well and it is in line with my ambitions, staying is a possibility. If things don’t turn out like that, obviously the question of leaving will arise.’

Now only two months later Steve Bruce declaring that his ‘remit’ is to try and not get relegated, the Newcastle United Head Coach also making clear that this has been the case for the past few years.

Hmmm, you wonder exactly what was said to Allan Saint-Maximin back in summer 2019 when he was first convinced to sign for Newcastle United and even more so, when signing that new six year deal? I doubt he was told: ‘Stay here, we have great plans ahead of us that could see us achieve survival. All your dreams fulfilled!’

The reality is, that so long as Mike Ashley remains owner, employing managers / head coaches like Steve Bruce, any player who is signed and really excels, will see leaving Newcastle United as the only option, sooner rather than later, if they have any ambition.

