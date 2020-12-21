News

‘Can confirm that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles are recovering from Covid’ – Report

Newcastle United fans last saw Allan Saint-Maximin on the pitch was on Saturday 21 November 2020.

The French winger playing 74 minutes before he was replaced by Andy Carroll, Newcastle losing 2-0 to Chelsea.

Six days later, Newcastle United won 2-0 at Crystal Palace, but no sign of Allan Saint Maximin in the 18 man squad.

There were claims of an injury picked up late in training, although it was also claimed that Steve Bruce had intended to drop the 23 year old regardless.

Meanwhile the rumour mill started up, with various unsubstantiated claims of a falling out between player and the head coach.

Now thirty days later and still no sighting of Allan Saint-Maximin, in his pre-Brentford press conference Steve Bruce simply answering ‘no’ as to whether ASM would be involved at Brentford. No clarification given as to why the player is absent.

This simply further sparking even more conspiracy theories, as to the player allegedly having left the country, demanding a move, or whatever.

However, Monday afternoon has seen journalist Miles Starforth of the Shields Gazette giving what appears to be clarity on the situation via his Twitter account:

Jamaal Lascelles was also last involved in that Chelsea match 30 days ago, although unlike Allan Saint-Maximin, he has been seen in recent times, the Newcastle United Captain certainly pictured at St James Park nine days ago ahead of the West Brom match.

Best of luck to both Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin that they are in a position to play again soon, the same with others who are currently missing for whatever reasons, with the likes of Martin Dubraka, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo also seemingly set to be missing at Brentford.

This initial reveal by the Shields Gazette then followed up by widespread media reports saying that it is AllanSaint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles are the two players that Steve Bruce has kept mentioning as suffering from ‘long-term Covid’, with extreme fatigue etc.

