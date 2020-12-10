News

Callum Wilson delivers personal positive update for Newcastle United fans

Callum Wilson was starved of chances as usual 13 days ago.

The Crystal Palace match seeing the former Bournemouth forward feeding off scraps, unfortunately any chances that did come along were falling to Joelinton, with predictable results.

Then on 87 minutes a move totally out of keeping with the game, saw Newcastle break away and a clever Joelinton pass created the opportunity, Callum Wilson doing the rest with a cute finish through the keeper’s legs and match won.

Callum Wilson then adding an assist that took away any remaining worries, even though Joelinton’s feeble shot needed a defender to deflect it past the despairing goalkeeper.

With Steve Bruce employing such over the top negative tactics this season it has been a real struggle for Callum Wilson but he has shown great character, never giving up despite seeing so little of the ball. With seven goals from eight Premier League efforts on target this season, it sums up just how little the striker has had to work with, having had only 15 shots (an and off target) in total in the 10 PL matches so far.

When you consider Newcastle United have only scored 12 Premier League goals in total, Callum Wilson has scored seven and provided the assists for ASM against Burnley and Joelinton against Palace. Since the opening day of the season when Jeff Hendrick scored against West Ham, the only goals where Wilson has not been directly involved were the Man Utd own goal (though Wilson was involved in the build up to the goal) and Murphy’s free-kick against Wolves (although Callum Wilson did win that free-kick!).

So anyway, fast forwarding to Wednesday (yesterday) and the club confirmed that full group training for the Newcastle United first team squad was taking place for the first time at the Benton HQ for the first time since Thursday 26 November.

The question is though, how many players did train and just as importantly, who were they?

Saturday’s game against West Brom now looking sure to go ahead unless there is a further major outbreak of virus positive cases, with three days of full training possible before Saturday, the inability to train and prepare for the Villa match having been the key reason the Premier League gave for allowing the match to be postponed.

The media were split on Wednesday, with Sky Sports claiming that a ‘handful’ of Newcastle players were absent from training, whilst The Telegraph said their sources informed them that as many as 12 could be unavailable for West Brom.

Great to see a positive then from key player Callum Wilson himself, following training on Wednesday he posted this photo below on his personal Instagram account, along with the message ‘Good to be back training with the lads today.’

So, that is Callum Wilson on the team sheet for Saturday thankfully.

Interesting to see what other clues we get about the other ten ahead of Saturday, plus of course it would be nice to get a proper update from Newcastle United confirming that the game is actually set to go ahead, instead of having to rely on ‘sources’ of journalists…

