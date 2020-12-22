Opinion

Brentford fans opinions deeply divided for Newcastle United match – Intriguing comments

A massive match for Brentford fans tonight.

As it is for Newcastle supporters.

The winners can look forward to a semi-final place in the League (Carabao) Cup.

Intriguing comments (see below) though from Brentford fans.

Opinions deeply divided about how seriously they should approach this Newcastle United match.

Should they throw everything at the cup…or nothing at all.

A big difference in opinion amongst a fanbase of Brentford fans who saw their team just miss out on promotion last season and currently sit fourth in the Championship.

Brentford fans commenting via their Griffin Park Grapevine message board:

‘Sometimes you have to save players from themselves, there is a bigger prize to be had this season end of.

Toney should only be on the bench at best, we should be largely playing the B team.’

‘How times have changed that we now see the QF of the league cup as a chance to rotate.’

‘I would go with a full strength side depending who is available.

We can beat this lot.

Semi final at stake.’

‘If this Newcastle v fulham match this evening is anything to go by then there is nothing to concern ourselves with.’

‘I’d be wanting to play as strong eleven as possible. Not often Brentford find themselves in a major çup quarter final with a winnable tie. I’d start Toney.’

‘More interesting is what team newcastle will put out…..if they go weaker we will destroy them.’

‘Dwight Gayle is my only fear. Tends to score against us.’

‘Toney defo has a point to prove against his former team.’

‘We’ll play the strongest available team on Tuesday. All professionals want to test themselves against teams in higher divisions and the game is winnable.’

‘It’s a shame. A winnable QF of a major comp, the first time we’ve progressed this far in our history.

Would be a shame to go with a second string.’

‘Think we should go as strong as possible. When will we get another chance at a semi final FFS?’

‘Imagine saying we are in the semi final of a major cup comp.

Its a winnable tie, i really hope we put a good % of the first team out.’

‘Whilst I would love to win the game at what cost, especially if someone like Toney or Henry got injured. I don’t like myself thinking like this but am a realist now.’

‘With Newcastle being a bit of a boggy side for us, i would go with a strong line up and to make good use of the subs.

This isnt an early round, its a serious shot at Silverwear and European football.

Were in the last 8, one game away from a semi final… This aint the first round.’

‘That of course is true but does not change the underlying reason for playing a weakened team.

You are trying to preserve your best players for more important games, unless you are saying that the Newcastle game is more important than the league. Also in Cup games are you saying that once you get to the QF we should no longer field weakened team, where do you draw the line?’

‘Crazy as it sounds to all of us brought up on the excitement of Cup football as one of the minnows, the questions our management team have to ask are can we realistically win it and would we even want European games next year? We will either be facing the challenge of staying in the Prem or “going again” in terms of a promotion campaign.

I just think the priorities are so skewed these days towards league football, that Cardiff and Bournemouth are more important than beating Newcastle.

I expect to see some key players rested.’

‘Although it would be good to progress the league is far more important. The cup isn’t what it used to be especially without the fans.’

‘Pitch is going to be in a bit of a state on Wednesday, added thought needed protecting our important players.’

‘We have people certain it’ll be the strongest team and others certain it’ll be a 2nd team.

I reckon it’ll be somewhere in between. 4-5 changes.’

‘In my 60 years of supporting The Bees I can only remember one major cup quarter final. I would love to see Brentford in the Premiership and I am so proud of them being established in the Championship after years of being in the lower leagues. However chances like this don’t come along often. I am hoping for a little squad rotation but not wholesale changes, to give us the best chance to progress. Brentford in a semi final? How exciting would that Bee? Come on you Bees!’

‘Right now we have momentum we shouldn’t lose that on purpose by playing a weakened team v Newcastle.’

‘TBH l don’t care about the cup. I’d rather get 3 points at Cardiff. So l hope Thomas selects a side which ensures our strongest eleven play at Cardiff.

Cup glory won’t assist the sustainability of the club. We need the Prem money for that and sooner rather than later.’

‘I hope for as strong as rotation allows. Toney should get some time on the pitch, but there’s more than one reason to keep him under wraps.’

‘Thought TF hinted in his interview that he would be putting out a strong side. We have every chance to make a bit of club history and like others have said nothing wrong with keeping up the momentum and unbeaten run.’

‘League is too important. Happy to field a weakened team for Newcastle.’

‘I can’t see Newcastle playing a full strength side, there is a reason for that, the cup is just not as important as the league. I’m not saying I don’t want to progress but I think we need to rest crucial players for the league, which in my humble opinion is the main event. In saying that I can’t see Frank leaving out the entire spine of the team but do expect to see four out of those six on the bench.’

