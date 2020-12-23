Opinion

Brentford fans comments after beating Newcastle United – Two big themes emerge

Many Brentford fans were gutted when their team was announced to play Newcastle United.

Manager Thomas Frank selecting only five players on Tuesday night who had started in their Championship team on Saturday, leaving out star players such as the second tier’s top scorer, Ivan Toney.

The Brentford boss prioritising their league campaign, having missed out in the play-offs last season and currently fourth in the Championship now.

In contrast, Steve Bruce chose what appeared to be, at least on paper, the strongest 11 players available on the night.

Surely only one outcome then?

You’re not wrong there.

A comfortable win for Brentford, Newcastle without even a single effort on target in the second-half.

Two big themes emerged as Brentford fans commented (see below) after beating Newcastle United in this League Cup quarter-final.

How well the weakened home side played AND just how poor Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United were…

Brentford fans commenting via their Griffin Park Grapevine message board:

‘Watching our B team give a strong Premiership side a hammering.

Realising Newcastle played four strikers for the last 20 mins and still couldn’t score.

Laughing that Newcastle paid £40m for Joelinton, who’s scored 3 goals in 50 games for them.

P.ssing myself that Newcastle sold Ivan to Peterborough United for £650,000.

Carroll’s beautiful punt into Row Z.’

‘Hearing Ant and Dec have run away from home tonight. Believed to be hiding in some castle.’

‘Feeling sorry for the Geordie fans.’

‘A very personal Champagne moment for me.

My Dad was a Magpie from a real Geordie family (north bank of the Tyne – according to him, southerners started when you crossed the river), to the point that I was not allowed to wear red & white stripes in the house.

A very nostalgic win and I’d have loved to have been watching it with him… wearing red and white.’

‘Seeing how much more motivated and up for it our starting 11 were than Newcastle, we took it to them from the off with max confidence.’

‘My personal favourite on an NUFC fans forum: “Rafa made Sean Longstaff look like a player. There was talk of Manchester United and £50m.

Bruce makes him look like a fan who has won a competition”.’

‘I can see why their fans are depressed with a starting central midfield duo of Shelvey and Longstaff plodding around the pitch. Da Silva ran rings around them all night.’

‘My god, how bad were Newcastle? At the same time, how well did we play?’

‘In desperation Newcastle had 4 strikers on the pitch which made no difference….we brought on Ivan and his impact was immense and instant. Says it all really.’

‘Newcastle were shocking, Shelvey – forever praised as an amazing talent. Flattering to deceive.

Wilson was really the only bright spark and with better luck in the box, may have scored a couple.’

‘Cannot get enough of angry Geordies swearing their heads off on Youtube, pure comedy.’

‘I really like the Geordie turn of phrase. There’s something quite perfectly descriptive in the way their fans despaired of Bruce “hoying on four strikers”.’

‘This from a Newcastle fan in response to The Guardian match report:

Well done to Brentford, I hope you to go all the way. You’ve got an excellent progressive manager and some great players, more importantly you’ve got a style and an identity. Very jealous.’

‘It’s a fantastic win but that was more down to them being soooooo fkin bad that I’d be worried if I was a Geordie.’

‘Newcastle represent much that is wrong with the prem, over paid players that are past it, managers with no vision or flair and inflated egos. Shelvey or Dasilva, Toney or Gayle or Wilson or Carroll, Longstaff or Janelt/Norgaard, I could go on.’

‘The problem with Newcastle seems to be that they have forgotten how to play attacking football, they’ve dug in so long. Bruce is the most unimaginative manager you can possibly find and one of the most enduring pictures of him was him stood, dripping wet on the touchline at GP when we beat his terrible Villa side 3-0.’

‘How good was Ivan when he came on, he frightened the life out of their defence.’

‘Great win against a pretty limited Newcastle team. Given the amount of money they spent, Christ they were poor.’

‘Thankfully Newcastle were one of the worst teams to play at LR this season.’

