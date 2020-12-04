Opinion

Brandon Williams deal doesn’t stack up but Jetro Willems could be set for Newcastle United again

Jetro Willems picked up a freak injury on Saturday 18 January, the left sided Newcastle loan player forced off during the 1-0 home victory over Chelsea.

By the Monday (20 January 2020), it was confirmed that Willems wouldn’t play again this season, the player then releasing an emotional message to Newcastle fans (read below), pledging to do everything he could to play for Newcastle United one day in the future: ‘I will come back stronger! I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!’

The loan player going on to have cruciate ligament surgery at the end of January.

Newcastle United have continued to be linked with the Dutch international as he recovers from surgery and works back to full fitness. Jetro Willems has continued to interact on social media regarding Newcastle United, leading fans to believe there is every chance he would come back if offered the chance.

Well, I think we could be seeing him back in the very near future.

Recent days have seen repeated claims that Newcastle United are supposedly set to sign Brandon Williams on loan in January. However, like a lot of these stories, it appears to be just the same tale repeated time after time and then when you try and find the original source it either proves impossible, or one (the source) that doesn’t inspire confidence.

The story doesn’t even make sense.

Brandon Williams is an excellent Manchester United prospect who is in need of regular football. He made 36 first team appearances last season but this time has found opportunities limited. Only playing six minutes of Premier League football so far this season, 31 minutes in the Champions League, plus two starts in the League Cup.

If he goes out on loan in January it will be so the young left-back can play regular football.

How does that make any sense with regard to Newcastle United? Finally, after countless years of messing about, Newcastle in the summer at last bought a Premier League left-back for by Mike Ashley standards, significant money. Jamal Lewis has done well and there is no way he will be dropped to then give Brandon Williams games.

This often happens with the media, they put out Newcastle United transfer stories which don’t even make any logical sense.

On the other hand, Newcastle signing Jetro Willems on a permanent deal, would make perfect sense.

He is still only 26, his club (Eintracht Frankfurt) don’t want him, so he is going to move somewhere in the next six or seven months.

Mike Ashley has often in the past been happy to gamble on what others would see as risky signings. The NUFC owner for example allowing permanent signings of the likes of Hatem Ben Arfa and others, when they were still recovering from serious injury and / or had ongoing injury issues hanging over them, such as Demba Ba.

Jetro Willems will be out of contract in the summer and available for free, whilst there is surely every chance there would be no fee as well if Newcastle sign the player in January, Eintracht Frankfurt no doubt happy just to get him off the wage bill.

So long as the medical side holds up and he looks set to come back playing football, Jetro Willems would be a popular signing with the Newcastle fans and with Mike Ashley, from a financial perspective. Willems is versatile and can also play wing-back and indeed further forward as a left sided midfielder, so he ticks a lot of boxes.

When injury ended his Newcastle playing time back in January, he made clear (see below) that he would love to return.

My money is on us seeing him as early as next month, back on Tyneside.

Jetro Willems via his Twitter account – 20 January 2020:

“While I’m typing this my eyes are full of tears.

“I pray before each game and I ask God to let everyone end the match healthy whether we win or lose.

“As you already may have heard, the game against Chelsea was my last game for this season.

“I had in all fronts and way, an incredible, beautiful, fun and especially a good half year and I want to thank everyone who were involved for that.

“It was fantastic to play for NUFC!

“I will come back stronger!

“I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!

“Thanks for all the messages”

Jetro Willems

