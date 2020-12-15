News

Big relief for Premier League with new test results following Newcastle United outbreak

The Premier League have now confirmed the latest virus test results for the 20 clubs collectively.

After the Newcastle United outbreak helped to significantly increase the number of confirmed positive cases, the Premier League hoping for better news this time.

A particularly worrying time when you consider that the Government were forced to take emergency action and announce on Monday, that the whole of London and other parts of the South-East were going into tier three after midnight tonight (Tuesday 15 December).

In an official statement (see below), the Premier League have revealed that between Monday 7 December and Sunday 13 December, 1,549 players and Club staff were tested.

Of those 1,549 tests, only six of them proving positive, a massive relief to the Premier League with so few new cases confirmed.

The previous two weeks of testing had seen Newcastle United contribute to figures of ten and fourteen new positive cases respectively in those weeks.

The thirteen previous rounds of Premier League testing this season had found:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with sixteen testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec – 1,483 tested, with 14 testing positive.

Premier League official statement – Monday 14 December 2020:

‘The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 7 December and Sunday 13 December, 1,549 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, there were six new positive tests.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.’

