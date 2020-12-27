Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals about Steve Bruce and Newcastle after Man City – Says it all

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s defeat to Manchester City.

The comments from neutrals especially telling.

This is what Newcastle United are reduced to under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

A club that neutrals are divided on, whether to sympathise with, or laugh at, this never ending nothingness of supporting Newcastle United year after year.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Man City and Newcastle fans also contributing, tell you all you need to know about Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United…

‘How has Steve Bruce been a manager for 20 years ?

He’s never won a thing, he has not got a clue about tactics.

A charlatan.’

‘To all the pundits or fans of other clubs who claim Bruce is better than Rafa you need to realise how stupid that statement is.

People can see what Rafa achieved with Valencia, Liverpool..even Inter Milan, Chelsea & Napoli..& it’s obvious he likes to build teams to win honours.

No one remembers a Steve Bruce side that won anything or played classy football because there’s never been one.’

‘If you think beating Newcastle 2 – 0 at home is a convincing win then your confidence in City can’t be that high.’

‘Well done City. Another win and a clean sheet too. And Sergio on the way back too.

I know Newcastle are supposed to be cannon fodder these days, but it’s good for the soul to win on Boxing Day. Thanks.’

‘Liverpool fan here, well done man city, as for Newcastle, very poor Bruce that’s embarrassing.’

‘Brilliant tactics from Bruce tonight. Sets team up to lose and gets it right.

He must have been worried about the final result though when City only scored 2.

He’s a disgrace as a coach and has to go. Newcastle could invest millions and the team would get worse thanks to the influence of the Steves.’

‘Us villa fans new what would happen to Newcastle with Bruce.’

‘Absolutely correct as Bruce’s track record at the clubs he has stayed at shows only too well.’

‘Hey come on, it was only the geordies.’

‘Great job Brucie, only 2 goals conceded, job done!’

‘How can Bruce describe a 2-0 loss as a decent performance? City have been not much better than average so far this season.’

‘Because Bruce hasn’t got a clue perhaps?’

‘Newcastle played well to hold on to that nil.’

‘Has Bruce put a bet on this season that Newcastle will not have more than 40% possession in any game this season? The bookies might as well pay up now.’

“Manchester City secured their customary home win over Newcastle” why BBC, are you suggesting that Newcastle wouldn’t even try against City?’

‘Didn’t think City were special tonight , by the standards they’ve set over these last years.

But Newcastle were dire. Just not set up to give themselves a chance to win. Squad not good enough; manager not good enough. Owners strategy is suffocating the club and exploiting those who pay to see this club play.’

‘I liked Steve Bruce best as the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2.’

‘Why don’t a club like Newcastle try to get young talented managers if they can’t get proven good managers? Trying any young manager who is making waves even in lower leagues, would be better than trying someone like Bruce.

We know there must be some new managers in the football pyramid who will become tomorrow’s Pochettino, Rodgers, Ralph Hasenhüttl or even Klopp..’

‘2 shots on target and only lost by 2 goals. Thats already an improvement on Rafa.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Gundogan 14, Torres 55

Possession was Man City 76% Newcastle 24%

Total shots were Man City 11 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man City 7 Newcastle 3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Wilson, Krafth, Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

