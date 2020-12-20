Opinion

BBC Sport comments about Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Sadly all too true

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s draw with Fulham.

The scoreline yet again very deceptive.

Steve Bruce carrying massive luck as the visitors were so dominant and could / should have been two or three up in the first hour.

If they had scored more than one then the penalty and red card would very likely have made minimal difference to the final result, a consolation rather than earning an undeserved point.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Fulham and Newcastle fans also contributing, tell you all you need to know about Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United, the very first comment perfectly summing up where we are with the current NUFC Head Coach…

‘Fulham fan – Going down to 10 men I thought it was going to be a nail biting last 20 minutes.

I have never felt more relaxed.

Why on earth are Newcastle not going full throttle for the win against a 10 man Fulham side?!

Literally staggered.’

‘Quite embarrassing to watch the Newcastle players constantly throwing themselves to the ground.

I suppose other teams do this, but still doesn’t make it acceptable.’

‘Bruce might claim Newcastle are safe in midtable but that was an awful performance against a team in the bottom 3 playing with 10 men.’

‘Toon very lucky with pen today but blatant one got turned down against leeds, only thing saving Bruce right now is no crowds at the ground.’

‘Whatever will Alan Shearer say tonight on MOTD to stick up for rubbish Newcastle? And surely he will agree with the rest of the nation that Wilson dived.’

‘He said they were rubbish and that it was a dive.’

‘Callum Wilson diving YET AGAIN. He was always doing that for Bournemouth. Seems to be a specialist in it. Expect many more from him.’

‘Toon getting worse, Bruce must be on borrowed time, but all the ex footballers commentators still think hes doing an excellent job, 100 million hes spent. Awful.’

‘Who would actually come to Newcastle while Ashley is the owner?

Could they persuade an Ancelotti type appointment?

Dream on.’

‘Wilson cheated with a dive and got a red for Anderson then celebrated. Very ugly.’

’40 million for Joelinton, wow just wow.’

‘Just saw the penalty on MotD. All I can say is I’m amazed the ref didn’t book the Newcastle player for diving.’

‘Fulham are improving . I had them down as relegated before the start of season. Credit to SP and the squad. Newcastle are a team I’d love to see back challenging the top 4 just to listen to their fans, the loudest I’ve heard in this country – some atmosphere there.’

‘Steve Bruce is a fraud of a manager…20 years and he has won nothing !

At Newcastle United he is perfect as he just does what his master Mike Ashley tells him to do and that is “make sure you don’t get relegated” that is the only target.

The press seem to love him and I don’t know why.

Steve Bruce is a Man utd fan always has been always will be.’

‘The pundits will tell us (Newcastle) we should be happy watching that rubbish week in week out, all Bruce’s mates in the media. Disgraceful football all season, miserable to watch and we deserve to be relegated, an embarrassment to the premier league.’

‘Newcastle players are an embarrassment, diving and plain old falling when the slightest of touches , tonight they were the worst team I have seen this season for this outright cheating.

More over, the referee was shocking, falling for the theatricals, Bruce is ignorant of his team of cheats.’

‘Not the first dodgy penalty the barcodes have been given. Gomes penalty was a disgrace. How was he supposed to know a barcode was lurking when Gomes went to kick the ball? Unfortunately, osmosis is not yet a human trait! Can’t wait to smash these at Goodison next year.

They won’t get away with parking the bus with this team!’

‘Not a fan of any of the 2 teams but Fulham were robbed. Never a penalty he did not touch him in the manner he went down. How var or the ref did not see this is beyond me. Var should be a set of fans all with a button and when they have seen the replay push yes or no then the majority wins not 1 person who might be biased.’

‘Back in 1996, if Kevin Keegan had had Steve Bruce’s luck, not only would my beloved Newcastle United have won the league that year but would have gone on to have ruled the world of football for the next 24 years.’

‘Forget the pen, this performance just isn’t acceptable from newcastles point of view.

Their fans want passion, drive, commitment none of these were on show tonight. Let’s be honest Bruce has never shown these basic elements as a manager of nufc.

He is getting away with it as no fans are allowed in the ground. If he was a true nufc he would walk away now as he’s out of his depth.

Not good enough!’

‘Tough result on Fulham and they deserved more than the draw. shame on Callum Wilson for feigning and getting an opponent sent off. Shame on the referee for allowing Wilson to go unpunished.’

‘Almiron should get a three match ban for trying to get Robinson sent off in the second half.

Going down holding his face when he received an arm across the chest is pure cheating.

Forunately only a yellow for Robinson. If pundits called the cheats out and divers got banned this would stop. Sympathy for refs who are getting conned.

Wilson is the real villain here. A contact sport still??’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

