Opinion

BBC Sport comments about Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 perfectly sum up Steve Bruce and NUFC

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s defeat to Leeds.

The scoreline yet again very deceptive.

Steve Bruce carrying massive luck as this could have been far worse than the final 5-2 scoreline.

If Leeds had taken one of their many early chances, then I dread to think how many the home team might have scored.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Leeds and Newcastle fans also contributing, tell you all you need to know about Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United, especially compared to what is currently happening at Leeds United:

‘It was a matter of time to score a few but Newcastle are poor so won’t get too excited just yet.’

‘Bruce has been terrible with every club he has managed. Hopefully the so called big club can go the way of Sunderland soon.’

‘Magnificent performance from Leeds and the stats confirm their absolute dominance from beginning to end five goals from five different players confirms the guile and cunning the played with.

Newcastle came to park the bus and be negative and got what they deserved for a gutless performance.’

‘Loved the performance and glad we won because what Bruce is doing at Newcastle is the most dreadful football I’ve seen in a long while. Newcastle fans deserve so much better than this, I know they pick up points but the football is awful.’

‘Totally agree, I am a Leeds fan and was not expecting Newcastle to be as poor as that.

Newcastle are a big club with fantastic fans that deserve a much better brand of football and some success.’

‘Dominant performance from Leeds, should’ve been a higher scoreline if anything, a lot of extra touches where a shot would’ve been better, but still, I’m sure they’ll be happy tonight. Newcastle looked like a mid Championship team for 90% of the game.’

‘Newcastle and Bruce are trash. His record with every team he has managed is terrible.’

‘I have never been so embarrassed as a Newcastle fan, Leeds wanted to win more than Newcastle and deserved the win. Bruce out.’

‘Bruce’s set up had defeat written all over it before kick off.’

‘Wilson deserves so much better. Never stops chasing the constant long balls we play. No creativity, no plan, no anything.’

‘Vital win for Leeds and if you are below Newcastle at the end of the season you are in trouble.’

‘Extremely lucky result…Could have been 10-2.’

‘Well for all you Mag tactical geniuses out there who wants Bruce to be more attacking /exciting that’s what happens.’

‘Bruce Forsyth would be a better bet for Newcastle, utter garbage.’

‘On Amazon prime geordie fan clattenburg and old player Ferdinand nearly crying. Love it just love it.’

‘Lots of people say Leeds can’t keep up their work rate for a whole season. Well if tonight is anything to go by, some other teams can’t even keep it up for 90 minutes.’

‘No doubt about the best team or the result. No hard luck stories. No excuses. Newcastle simply not good enough- looked clueless & disorganised.

Both sides played one touch football, Leeds on purpose, Newcastle because their first touch was invariably hopeless.’

‘Leeds without Koch and Lorente look suspect at the back. Only Ayling is Premier League quality. But in attack completely out played Newcastle. Rodrigo and Raphina look like money well spent. Newcastle negative and disappointing.’

‘Well played Leeds. About time Newcastle got battered.’

‘Same old Newcastle. Just enough points to survive and continue to inflict their dull defeatist mentality on the PL. Well done Leeds. Look at NUFC and never end up like them. Good to see them back.’

‘Steve Bruce will be waiting with trepidation to see if The city of Newcastle will be returning to tier 2 and the return of some of the fans at home matches, he will soon find what we think about his style of football.!!’

‘Why do I hear steve bruce moaning everytime he loses? It’s your team so you sort it out.’

‘The stats for this game are frustratingly familiar to just about every game we’ve played this season & yet the pundits on the whole think Bruce is some kind of genius. Perhaps now we’ve had the tanking most of our performances this season have deserved they might finally acknowledge that we fans on the whole are right. Congratulations to Leeds but I wouldn’t get too carried away. Bruce out!’

‘Great to see Leeds batter the Geordies, up the Boro!’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 16 December 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hendrick 26, Clark 65

Leeds:

Bamford 35, Rodrigo 61, Dallas 77, Alioski 85, Harrison 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 69% (70%) Newcastle 31% (30%)

Total shots were Leeds 25 (14) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Leeds 10 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leeds 7 (2) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick (Krafth 62), Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton (Gayle 74), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Carroll, Shelvey

Crowd: 00,000

