BBC Sport comments about Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Absolutely scathing but the truth

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s defeat to Brentford..

It wasn’t just the losing, though seen as Newcastle United (allegedly!) were playing their strongest available team whilst Brentford only kept five of Saturday’s starters in their team, that was bad enough.

It was even more the manner of the defeat, as the whole approach to the cup quarter-final was clueless, lifeless and totally lacking a coherent plan.

If Brentford had taken their clear chances it could have got really embarrassing but thankfully Karl Darlow kept the score down and had no chance with the winner.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Brentford and Newcastle fans also contributing, tell you all you need to know about Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United…

‘Newcastle really are so bad.’

‘Newcastle were woeful and Brentford were not only better but exploited the opposition!

If anything a fair result! Well done Bees and enjoy the semis!’

‘As a neutral I thought it looked like a match between 2 championship sides – even though one rested half their team. Wonder what Bruce’s latest excuse will be after Newcastle just lost to Brentford reserves.’

‘Well done Brentford , Newcastle you will never have a better chance of making a semi final appearance , and you have let so many fans down once again.’

‘I don’t get it. Newcastle will almost certainly not be good enough to win the PL anytime soon, yet they show no interest in the EPL and FA cups, so what do they want to win?’

‘I’m a Newcastle fan, have been for 30 years.

Can’t say I’m stunned lol.’

‘And that says a lot. I actually feel sorry for toon fans.’

‘Does this mean the so called expert pundits will now stop calling Newcastle a “sleeping giant”? Sleeping??? They’re in a bloody coma!!!!’

‘Great show Brentford. Not a lot to say about Newcastle, except, I get why many of their fans are so frustrated.’

‘Yes, hadn’t seen much of Brentford and was impressed, though with more care they would have scored three. Have seen plenty of Newcastle, however, and the total lack of effort and interest wasn’t a surprise. So bad it could have been Arsenal playing.’

‘Well done Brentford, much deserved!

When will Bruce’s pals in the media start realising how awful this Newcastle side has become under him. League position has been largely down to luck as per last season.

That luck is sharp running out yet he’s probably the safest manager in the league as the ambition of the owner is to simply stay up.’

‘Surely Bruce’s position has become untenable after this.’

‘Out come the trolls and haters, Newcastle fans deserve better than Bruce.’

‘Newcastle are a poor excuse of a football team. I follow a league 1 side, I’d fancy us to turn that lot over, and a few more in there.

Brentford get plenty of plaudits, but they don’t need to be special to beat them.’

‘Well done Brentford a well deserved victory. If Bruce really cares about Newcastle United he should do the decent thing and resign. Ashley won’t sack him because he is a puppet manager. If he walked Ashley would be in big trouble. Bruce might actually win some friends in Newcastle, he isn’t doing himself any favours by hanging around this moribund club.’

‘If fans were allowed in at Newcastle home games then Bruce would be history.’

‘Couldnt believe how poor Newcastle were. You would not believe they were the Premiership side – slow and devoid of ideas.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 22 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brentford:

Dasilva 66

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 49% (46%) Newcastle 51% (54%)

Total shots were Brentford 14 (6) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Brentford 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (3)

Corners were Brentford 7 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Hayden, Clark, Lewis (Carroll 80), Fraser (Joelinton 65), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 65), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

