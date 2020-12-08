News

BBC confirm live TV coverage of Arsenal v Newcastle United in FA Cup

Tuesday has seen confirmation of the Arsenal v Newcastle United FA Cup match details.

It will be played on Saturday 9 January with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Even better, it has been selected by BBC 1 to be shown live, giving everybody the chance to see it.

The upcoming schedule of games is listed below, starting with Newcastle v West Brom on Saturday at 3pm on Sky Sports.

The NUFC first team squad returning to training today, hopefully indicating that this game will now definitely go ahead, unless the virus cases spread again.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 12 December

Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Saturday 2 January (TV choices not announced so far, so could move)

Newcastle v Leicester

Tuesday 5 January / Wednesday 6 January

***If Newcastle beat Brentford, their League Cup semi-final would be played on one of these nights.

Saturday 9 January – BBC1

Arsenal v Newcastle (5.30pm)

Tuesday 12 January (TV choices not announced so far, so could move)

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle

Saturday 16 January (TV choices not announced so far, so could move)

Arsenal v Newcastle

