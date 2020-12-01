News

Aston Villa v Newcastle United postponement – Premier League Board meeting held today

An official statement from the Premier League has revealed that a board meeting was held earlier today to debate the Aston Villa v Newcastle match which was scheduled for 8pm on Friday (4 December).

This followed a request being lodged by Newcastle United for the match to be postponed, due to the escalating virus situation affecting the squad.

Public Health England having advised the Premier League that the Newcastle United training ground wouldn’t be allowed to reopen until this Friday at the earliest, nor would the Newcastle players be allowed to train as a group until that date as well (at the earliest).

The Premier League Board saying they were then left with no alternative but to agree to a postponement of the Aston Villa v Newcastle match until a later unspecified date in the future.

Premier League Official Statement:

‘Following a Premier League Board meeting today, Newcastle United’s fixture at Aston Villa, due to be played at 20:00 GMT, Friday 4 December, has been postponed.

Newcastle lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game following a significant increase in COVID-19 cases at the club, which resulted in Public Health England North East (PHE) advising that their training facilities remain closed.

The Premier League Board agreed, as a consequence, that the club are unable to train and adequately and safely prepare for their match on Friday.

The decision has been taken in consultation with Newcastle United and Aston Villa, and following extensive consultation with PHE and Premier League medical advisors, with the health of players and staff the priority.

Newcastle correctly notified PHE regarding a number of positive COVID-19 test results, which is standard practice under Government and Premier League guidelines.

PHE convened a meeting with Newcastle and the Premier League yesterday to assess the situation and advised the club’s training ground should remain closed and no group training would be permitted between players until Friday at the earliest.

All players and training ground staff will be re-tested this week and another meeting between the club, PHE and the Premier League will take place to assess the test results.

The Premier League wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture against Aston Villa in due course.’

