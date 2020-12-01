Opinion

Aston Villa fans show expected sympathy level for Newcastle virus situation – Predictable comments!

Aston Villa fans have been discussing the positive virus cases at Newcastle United.

Up to half a dozen players reported to have tested positive so far. Some media running sensationalised headlines claiming Friday’s game could be postponed.

Whilst training was cancelled on Sunday and Monday and the Newcastle players told not to report to the training ground until further notice. No news as yet on whether the squad will train on Tuesday, or indeed Wednesday.

The Aston Villa fans are as sympathetic as you might expect!

Which is fair enough as Newcastle supporters would be the same if the situation was reversed.

Their supporters not in the best of moods anyway after a VAR farce cost them a point at West Ham last night, plus they point out that their team had been given three days less preparation time than Newcastle anyway.

Some amusing comments from the Aston Villa fans regarding their old boss Steve Bruce.

Strong suggestions that the Newcastle players would actually benefit by not having any expert Brucey training ahead of Friday’s match…

Aston Villa fans commenting via their Villa Talk message board:

‘The worst possible thing for us is Bruce not being able to drill Bruce-ball tactics this week and the Newcastle players just playing their natural game on Friday.

They’ll be like liberated prisoners, running free and unshackled for the first time in years. Joelinton hat-trick.’

‘Make them play – Denver Broncos had to play their NFL game last night with ALL FOUR quarterbacks unavailable.’

‘Make them play.

Due to the schedule we have 3 days less to prepare, and what is this rubbish from Bruce that he needs time to implement his tactics? What bloody tactics? Roll your socks up and hoof it? You dont need three days for that.’

‘Postponing it is not a good option for us either.

It will move to a mid-week where we have even less time to prepare.

Hope this gets played on Friday against the Newcastle U16s if need be.’

‘Get the feeling this will be our “reward” for being f.cked over by VAR again, playing a Newcastle under 16s if needs be although does make a mockery of things.’

‘Why isn’t the PL played in a bubble? It’s a farce having a PL season and the players are jetting around all over the world going to parties and whatnot. What was the point of cramming all the fixtures.’

‘I don’t want us to play them if they could contaminate us too – surely there’s a risk to our 1st eleven?’

‘They will all have tests now, those that test negative can play against us.’

‘If they’re unable to field a team and have to forfeit, I’d expect VAR to rule all three of the awarded on paper goals out.’

‘Deciding which kebab sauce. Pita or no pita. Salad or not.

The big tactical decisions.’

‘These decisions are ingrained in him, it’s an automatic choice – garlic Mayo (chilli is for foriners), naan bread (pitta is for girls, and 100% Bruce would go for your throat if you even hinted at suggesting he have salad on it.’

‘I’d be very surprised if this game doesn’t go ahead. The needs of TV and the pressures of the footballing calendar this year will make it very difficult for it not to happen. I’m sure Newcastle will be unhappy if forced to put out a weakened team, and I sympathise with them, but I don’t think there’s another option available – if they decided not to do that, then I’d assume they’d be asked to forfeit.’

‘They should field a team, if they cant, they win should go to the other team (us), im sure that how it is currently working in other leagues.’

‘Considering we already have to find time to play a game in hand against Man City, it would be stupid to postpone another game to give us 2 games in-hand. Needs to go ahead really.’

‘We need these points.

Be just our luck its called off and we have no game to bounce back in after last nights frustration [at Arsenal].

Then we drop more places and have to watch all the other games losing any momentum and feeling of injustice that we would have taken into a nice game like Newcastle at home.

Praying they are made to play with their 3rd string and we finally get the double figure goals win that we deserved against the champions.’

‘From a newcastle fan…

On one hand, it’s quite bad. On the other, the training ground being closed means Bruce can’t run any sessions so it’s swings and roundabouts.’

‘According to social media ITK’s etc… the 4 positive tests are Hayden, Krafth, Lascelles and Carroll.

Not sure how important they are to Newcastle’s starting 11?’

‘Lascelles is their main CB I think. Plus Carroll seems to enjoy playing against us. Tis a big bonus if true. No idea on Hayden and Krafth.’

‘I hope they don’t have a few go under the radar who then cause an outbreak in our squad.’

‘At least the back 6 should be safe – none of their players got that far forward in their last game at Villa Park!’

