Opinion

Arsenal fans comments on drawing Newcastle United in FA Cup – Hilarious

Arsenal fans have been reacting to the FA Cup Third Round draw.

Monday night’s draw seeing the Gunners pick out the mighty FA Cup fighters (of the 50s…) Newcastle United, at home.

The FA Cup third round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021, one of the TV companies likely to pick this one up I’m guessing.

When you are feeling a little down, there is nothing quite so uplifting, as Arsenal fans whingeing about how badly done to they are.

Just read their comments below in reaction to drawing Newcastle United.

It is exactly four months ago today since Arsenal won the FA Cup for the 14th (FOURTEEN) time, more than any other club, they have won four of the last seven FA Cups.

Mikel Arteta was the returning hero as after football restarted in June, Arsenal fans watched on as their team beat Sheffield United, Manchester City and Chelsea to win the 2020 FA Cup.

They also beat Liverpool in their second last home match of last season, it is only a month ago (1 November 2020) that they won away at Man Utd.

Now the world is falling in because they are 14th in the table and one point and one place below Newcastle United, plus next month set to fall to the mighty Magpies, if you believe the Arsenal fans below…

Arsenal fans commenting on the FA Cup draw via their Arsenal Mania and Gooners World message board:

‘Brucey will do us over.’

‘Joelintion will hit double figures against our rubbish.’

‘Just put out a U23 XI.’

‘Seems Newcastle Twitter guy thought we were Barnsley for a second.’ (XXX See below)

‘Steve Bruce to finish off Arteta I’m hearing.’

‘Fa cup starts tomorrow.

Hopefully we get Marine.’

‘Hopefully we get a new Manager.’

‘Arsenal v Newcastle.

Boring draw.

Marine got tottenham.’

‘Yawwwwn.’

‘Imagine if we lose to Newcastle…’

‘These cowards don’t have the mettle required to endure the attrition of a relegatiin battle.

They’d capitulate at the first sign of distress. And with an equally hapless manager it is likely to happen.

We’ll be closer to 18th than we are to 4th come Boxing Day.’

‘Allan Saint-Maximin will tear us apart.’

‘I can’t remember how many years it was since Leicester previously beat us at home until this season.

Same goes for Wolverhampton.

I have seemingly done the same with exsponging the record of how long we went without a win at Old Trafford or any of the top six teams from my memory.

2020 is definitely the year of WTF is going on, just have a look at the table and not just the bottom end where we appear to have exchanged our hotel weekend break for a monthly rental home instead, but at the top of it.

I hope I’m the only one who can hear ‘Ave Satani’ (music from the Omen) playing whenever I look at it up there or sees the eyes of Mourinho’s photo glow red.

But back to my initial point, hasn’t it also been a while since we got turned over by the Geordies at our place, especially in the cup?’

Newcastle United’s full match schedule for the rest of 2020 is detailed below and those opening two fixtures of 2021, plus the full FA Cup third round draw is also below.

However, as one of the Arsenal fans mentioned, last night saw an embarrassing piece of incompetence from Newcastle United (who would have thought it…), after the FA Cup draw was made, the official NUFC Twitter account sending out this message to 1.6m Newcastle fans:

Who knows why they had Barnsley at home on their mind, a bit of wishful thinking maybe. Fans quickly pointing out the ‘small’ error and the club deleting their Twitter message above, before then sending out the one mentioning Arsenal instead.

The full FA Cup third round draw:

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea

Everton v Rotherham

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Arsenal v Newcastle

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster

Stoke City v Leicester

Wycombe v Preston

Crawley v Leeds

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham

Luton v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich v Coventry

Blackpool v West Brom

Newport County v Brighton

Cheltenham v Mansfield

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Friday 4 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) – Sky Sports

Saturday 12 December

Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Weekend of Saturday 2 January 2021

Newcastle v Leicester

Weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021

FA Cup third round – Arsenal v Newcastle

