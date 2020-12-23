News

Arsenal fans and Newcastle United fans – Incredible media double standards exposed

Arsenal fans are suffering.

Newcastle fans are getting what they deserve.

I would say that this pretty much sums up the way the media cover the respective two clubs and fanbases at the moment.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Wednesday (23 December 2020) morning:

Yes, Arsenal fans have seen their team faltering in the Premier League this season but not exactly a disaster, averaging a point a game they won’t go down if keeping that up.

For Newcastle fans, Steve Bruce’s incredible luck has surfaced on a number of occasions already this season, somehow reaching 18 points by Christmas, though Newcastle supporters very concerned at the underlying stats and what their eyes tell them.

On Tuesday night, both Arsenal fans and Newcastle fans saw their teams bow out of the League Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Arsenal losing to one of the two best teams in the country, Man City, whilst Newcastle lost to Brentford, a Championship side who left out their best players, making six changes.

In the aftermath of the defeats, this was how one particular journalist summed up the situations at the two clubs, very typical of the rest of the media:

Then 15 minutes later:

Duncan Wright is senior football reporter at The Sun and this above is what is now seen as the norm and acceptable, for the London based media to see it as a tragedy if Arsenal fans suffer a few defeats, whilst dismissing Newcastle fans as deluded in hoping for anything better than the absolute dross we are served up year after year.

Bankrolled? Newcastle United have a multi-billionaire who refuses to allow any proper investment in any area of the club. Not a penny spent these 14 years on the infrastructure that he hasn’t had no option but to do, whether it is the Academy, the training complex or St James Park. Despite Mike Ashley promising in 2013 a state of the art new training ground would be built ASAP as it was essential if Newcastle were going to be able to compete.

Leicester have just completed a stunning massive new training complex and are second in the Premier League, why is it so unreasonable for Newcastle fans to think their club could TRY and do similar?

The in-built media prejudices against Newcastle fans are shocking.

As for the poor old Arsenal fans, it is only four months since they saw their team win the FA Cup! That made it four FA Cup wins in the last seven years.

Yes they aren’t doing so well in the league this season but they have just qualified from their Europa League group without dropping a point.

Painful? They don’t know the meaning of the word.

When Mike Ashley relegated Newcastle United for a second time in seven PL seasons, St James Park was full every week in the Championship, averaging over 51,000 over 23 home games. Simply because Rafa Benitez agreeing to stay on, gave them a little bit of hope for the future…

How many Arsenal fans would turn up if hilariously they did get relegated? Well seen as when even they are doing really well in the Premier League, thousands of them don’t even bother turning up for games they have paid for, I would venture that they wouldn’t quite fill the Emirates…

Yes we really feel the pain of the Arsenal fans, who the media backed as they forced out Arsene Wenger, despite him producing 20 consecutive top four finishes (1997-2016) and as well as Premier League titles and a Champions League final, even winning the FA Cup in three of his last five seasons.

Before they finished eighth last season (2019/20), it was 1994/95 when the last time was that Arsenal fans last saw their team finish outside the top six.

Arsenal are such a well run club in so many ways, Newcastle United these last 14 years under Mike Ashley are only set up to try and survive in the Premier League each season, that is the only plan.

Ironically, there is an interesting double (socially distanced) coming together of Arsenal fans and Newcastle fans in the new year.

As you can see from the NUFC fixtures below, Arsenal host Newcastle in both the Premier League and FA Cup, only nine days apart.

I can confidently predict now that victories in those two games for the Gunners will see not one jot of sympathy for Newcastle fans and their plight.

Whilst if somehow Brucey wins one or both…there will be a major inquest into this unimaginable suffering the Arsenal fans are experiencing.

That loser from The Sun above, talks about Newcastle doing alright in 12th, well with Man City, Liverpool and Leicester up next, that is all but certain to change, with then a tricky trip to Sheffield United just before NUFC play Arsenal in the league.

In contrast, Arsenal have league matches coming up against Chelsea, West Brom, Brighton and Palace. It would be zero surprise to me if Arsenal rediscovered a bit of form and were above Newcastle by the time we meet in the league.

I don’t blame Arsenal fans for wanting better, to be winning more games, after all, WE ALL DO!

All football fans want to be winning matches and dreaming of trophies BUT most of us, especially Newcastle fans, don’t think we have a divine right to be doing so, no matter how the media distort and misrepresent the NUFC fanbase about their supposed unrealistic expectations of winning the Champions League and Premier League every year.

Arsenal have spent £455m (all stats via Transfermarkt) on new players these past four seasons and the Arsenal fans are now trying to force out their third manager in the past two and a half years.

Newcastle United have spent £195m on players in the same period and that includes a £100m+ net spend in the three transfer windows Steve Bruce has been here, after Rafa was starved of proper support.

Newcastle fans want rid of Steve Bruce because he is hopeless and should never have got the job in the first place, having become an established Championship manager and never even having managed a team to finish top eight in the Premier League, never mind winning a trophy.

Mikel Arteta delivered Arsenal fans a trophy within months of having been appointed!

The media will slate Newcastle fans when they are now calling for Steve Bruce to go BUT will be right behind the calls from Arsenal fans for Mikel Arteta to get the push.

Double standards from the media you say…who would ever believe it???

