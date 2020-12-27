News

Alan Shearer puts Steve Bruce right after Head Coach accuses Newcastle fans of ‘Histrionics’

Alan Shearer watched on with the rest of the Newcastle United fanbase, as Steve Bruce oversaw the latest defeat to Manchester City.

On its own, this latest loss at Man City isn’t such a big story.

However, it was simply one further episode in the far larger overall story, a football club that has no ambition.

This is the fourteenth season of life under Mike Ashley, with his latest patsy, Steve Bruce, more than willing to back up this shameful way of running a football club that could and should be so much more.

Or at least try to be…

After really poor performances against promoted clubs Leeds and Fulham, they were followed by yet another against a Brentford side still in the Championship, a Brentford side who made six changes and rested all their best players. Despite that they dominated Newcastle as Steve Bruce put on his latest clueless negative display of tactics, even though going behind shortly after the break, NUFC not having a single effort on target in the second-half.

Ahead of kick-off at the Etihad, Steve Bruce rounded on the Newcastle fans and their supposedly unrealistic expectations. Saying about the Newcastle fans and aftermath of Brentford (and the other shocking performances): ‘The histrionics that have gone on is quite ridiculous at times.,,but that is what it is at a club like ours.’ (***Definition of ‘Histrionics’ – ‘Melodramatic behaviour designed to attract attention’)

Despite inheriting a squad that had the eighth best form in the Premier League in their final 28 matches before Steve Bruce arrived, the fifth best form in the final 16 PL matches before he took over, an NUFC team with the seventh best defence in both 2017/18 and 2018/19, and despite then Steve Bruce having been allowed a net spend of over £100m in the year and a half he has been at St James Park…Steve Bruce happily declared after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Man City, that his ‘remit’ at Newcastle United was simply to avoid relegation.

Alan Shearer on the other hand, sees things very differently.

Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley may well see survival equalling ‘ambition’ but Alan Shearer wasn’t having it.

Alan Shearer on Match of The Day:

“The [Newcastle] fans just want a little bit of ambition.

“They don’t want a club that just exists.

“They look at Villa, who have ambition.

“Everton have ambition.

“Southampton who have ambition.

“You don’t have that with Newcastle.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Gundogan 14, Torres 55

Possession was Man City 76% Newcastle 24%

Total shots were Man City 11 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man City 7 Newcastle 3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Wilson, Krafth, Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

