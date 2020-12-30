News

Alan Shearer gives his verdict on Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Alan Shearer has been talking about Newcastle’s match against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The final game of the Premier League season seeing a goalless draw played out at St James Park.

The stats show 73% possession for Liverpool and only 27% for Newcastle United.

However, Alan Shearer saw this as a lot different to what Newcastle fans have come to fear and expect.

The NUFC legend saying that as usual under Steve Bruce, the opposition dictated the game and especially the possession. However, Shearer pointing out that against Liverpool, Newcastle when they did get the ball, showed they could be a threat as well.

Alan Shearer also praising Newcastle United for putting in some decent pressure on Liverpool, pressing further up the pitch having never been seen much this season before tonight for NUF C.

Alan Shearer speaking on Amazon Prime:

“I think what will have pleased Newcastle and the Newcastle fans today, is that they expect Liverpool to have most of the ball, but what they want and what they need and crave, is that when Newcastle do have a bit of the ball, they actually are a threat.

“And I think that was the difference this evening, that when they had it [the ball], they created one or two chances.

“Yes they defended deep, yes they defended in numbers, but they were a threat.

“It wasn’t just defending all of the time.

“And at times they actually went and pressed Liverpool, they weren’t just sitting. Particularly first-half, they weren’t just sitting and waiting for Liverpool to attack them.

“So from that point of view, I think that if they can continue [like tonight], then the fans will be a lot happier.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Wednesday 30 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Liverpool:

Possession was Liverpool 73% Newcastle 27%

Total shots were Liverpool 11 Newcastle 8

Shots on target Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 12 Newcastle 5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie (Lewis 86), Murphy (Almiron 67), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Shelvey, Carroll, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s draw – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Read HERE)

