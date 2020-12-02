News

Alan Shearer explains surprise Newcastle star choice in Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including one from Newcastle United after their performance away at Crystal Palace.

In The Mag’s collective player ratings from supporters, Newcastle United fans yet again made Karl Darlow clear man of the match after he kept the score goalless and set the platform for the win.

With Callum Wilson getting the second highest fan rating as he got that key opening goal and an assist for Joelinton.

However, it was third choice in the fans rating, Federico Fernandez, who was the slightly surprising Alan Shearer inclusion, ahead of Darlow and Wilson.

Alan Shearer picking out the Argentine defender’s close range block to stop an almost certain goal when the match was 0-0: ‘His match-saving tackle with 15 minutes to go was as good as a goal.’

Alan Shearer explains his Premier League Team of the Week to the official PL site:

Sam Johnstone (WBA) | WBA 1-0 SHU

“He was the difference, making five saves to help West Bromwich Albion secure their first win of the season.”

Reece James (CHE) | CHE 0-0 TOT

“Defended very well and put in two terrific crosses which Tammy Abraham should have scored from.”

Joachim Andersen (FUL) | LEI 1-2 FUL

“Shackled Jamie Vardy superbly. He didn’t give him a kick.”

Federico Fernandez (NEW) | CRY 0-2 NEW

“His match-saving tackle with 15 minutes to go was as good as a goal.”

Marcal (WOL) | ARS 1-2 WOL

“Back in Wolves’ starting XI, the left-back was solid throughout and won his individual battle.”

Raphinha (LEE) | EVE 0-1 LEE

“Scored the winner and was unlucky to see a great header brilliantly saved.”

Kalvin Phillips (LEE) | EVE 0-1 LEE

“A complete man-of-the-match performance, with his range of passing a standout feature.”

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) | MCI 5-0 BUR

“The Belgian was at his best, with his radar-like passing at the heart of a dominant Manchester City victory.”

Riyad Mahrez (MCI) | MCI 5-0 BUR

“A glorious hat-trick. He provided the cutting edge Man City have been missing in recent weeks.”

Pedro Neto (WOL) | ARS 1-2 WOL

“Fired in the opening goal and was simply too good for Arsenal. Outstanding.”

Ademola Lookman (FUL) | LEI 1-2 FUL

“He stepped up when his manager really needed him, scoring Fulham’s opener with a cool finish.”

Manager: Scott Parker (FUL) | LEI 1-2 FUL

“Set his team up to perfection to collect a much-needed first away win.”

