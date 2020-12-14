News

Alan Shearer corrects this Garth Crooks error of judgement

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including one from Newcastle United after their performance at home to West Brom.

Alan Shearer speaking about Saturday’s win on Match of The Day:

“Given their circumstances with COVID, as they [Newcastle United] had to shut the training ground for ten days and only started training again on Wednesday.

“[Also] Had a midfielder playing centre half.

“I think it was a brilliant result [for Newcastle].”

Alan Shearer selecting, no surprise, Isaac Hayden.

He was the midfielder having to fill in at centre-back AND he revealed after the game that he had been laid low by the virus for 10 days, only back able to train in the days leading up to the match.

You know what, it is almost as if Alan Shearer actually watches the games…

Unlike say…Garth Crooks.

Earlier, Crooks also named a Newcastle United player in his team of the week, yet bizarrely overlooking Isaac Hayden and centre-back partner Ciaran Clark who was also excellent.

Instead picking Callum Wilson and putting forward some bizarre reasoning, making you question if Garth Crooks had indeed watched Newcastle beating West Brom.

Crooks claiming Callum Wilson spent ‘the game running the Baggies ragged.’

Adding: ‘Dwight Gayle got the winner with an amazing header after Jacob Murphy delivered the most exquisite cross. But it was Wilson who had pulled the West Brom defence apart in order for Gayle and Murphy to finish them off.’

Neither of these things close to what we actually watched.

This week it was a cracking Isaac Hayden performance that deserved the headlines, just as well Alan Shearer has our backs.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

James Justin (Leicester City)

Michael Keane (Everton)

Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton)

Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

James Maddison (Leicester City)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Che Adams (Southampton)

Manager:

Carlo Ancelotti (Everton)

