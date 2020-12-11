News

Agent and Jetro Willems say he’s up for January return to Newcastle United

It looks like a move for Jetro Willems will happen very shortly.

The left sided player is reported to have turned down a new short-term contract at Eintracht Frankfurt, which they wanted him to sign to ensure they would bank a transfer fee when the Dutch international eventually leaves.

Which then means the Bundesliga club will need to sell Jetro Willems in January (2021), as his current contract ends in June 2021.

At the start of this week, Willems’ agent was been talking about his client’s situation. Sigi Lens asked by hr-sport whether Jetro Willems could sign for Newcastle United in January 2021:

“Of course there is this possibility.

“Jetro got along very well in England [with Newcastle United] and is willing to go back there.

“They [Eintracht Frankfurt] want to extend the contract.

“Either we extend the contract [Eintracht Frankfurt] or he [Jetro Willems] leaves this winter.”

Now over in Holland, RTL Nieuws have reported after Jetro Willems appeared on the ‘Andy Niet te Vermeijde’ programme, quoting Willems after he was asked about a potential return to Newcastle United next month:

“A wonderful club.

“In terms of history, stadium…

“The Geordies – That accent is nice.

“I hope to be able to go [back] to England [and Newcastle United], that would suit me.

“The atmosphere in England is wonderful.”

Jetro Willems hasn’t played a competitive game since a freak injury on Saturday 18 January, the left sided Newcastle loan player forced off during the 1-0 home victory over Chelsea.

By the Monday (20 January 2020), it was confirmed that Willems wouldn’t play again that (2019/20) season.

Eleven months ago, the player releasing an emotional message to Newcastle fans (read below), making clear just where he would like to play in the future: ‘I will come back stronger! I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!’

The loan player going on to have cruciate ligament surgery at the end of January 2020 and returning to Eintracht Frankfurt to work towards coming back to first team football.

Newcastle United have continued to be linked with the Dutch international as he recovers from surgery and Jetro Willems has continued to interact on social media regarding Newcastle United, leading fans to believe there is every chance he would come back if offered the opportunity.

So it looks pretty certain that Jetro Willems moves on to a new club on a permanent deal next month.

Much could well depend on what his physical condition is by the time we get to January, if he is in a position to start and play first team football again then odds on he will move then to a new club.

Whether that will be Newcastle United remains to be seen but he would be a popular signing with fans, plus a potential bargain deal for Mike Ashley if returning to the form he showed in the opening half of last season with NUFC.

Jetro Willems via his Twitter account – 20 January 2020:

“While I’m typing this my eyes are full of tears.

“I pray before each game and I ask God to let everyone end the match healthy whether we win or lose.

“As you already may have heard, the game against Chelsea was my last game for this season.

“I had in all fronts and way, an incredible, beautiful, fun and especially a good half year and I want to thank everyone who were involved for that.

“It was fantastic to play for NUFC!

“I will come back stronger!

“I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!

“Thanks for all the messages”

Jetro Willems

