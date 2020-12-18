News

After 17 months Steve Bruce asked when can be more attacking – Can’t change ‘overnight’

Steve Bruce has been talking about the Leeds match just gone and the Fulham game that is next up.

The usual press conference stuff, very good opposition, difficult to beat etc etc.

However, there was one question that is now being posed more and more, as journalists at last start to confront what we have watched in these 17 months of Steve Bruce at NUFC.

After having been totally dominated by Leeds and getting a right run around by a newly promoted team playing such progressive football, Steve Bruce asked when Newcastle United can also play more attacking football…:

“Progress is always going to be slow because you can’t just transform the way we want to go overnight.”

Quite incredible.

A year and a half into the job, 60 matches played, over £100m net spend…and that is the answer.

Steve Bruce pre-Fulham press conference, asked when Newcastle United can play more attacking football…:

“Progress is always going to be slow because you can’t just transform the way we want to go overnight.

“It is getting that balance between the attacking and defensive units.

“We got caught the other night and we got punished”

On the Leeds hammering:

“When we equalised, I thought we gave ourselves a wonderful opportunity to win the match.

“When we’re chasing the game at 3-2 down with five to play, we can’t be as naive as we were.

“We scored twice away from home so we’re starting to look a threat.

“There’s no doubt the third one was a poor goal.

“We could have cleared it twice and we got caught in our own box.

“The fourth and fifth I can understand because we’re trying to chase the game and left ourselves exposed.

“It puts a different reflection on the game.”

Fitness news ahead of playing Fulham:

“We don’t have any new injury concerns.

“We still have four or five of the squad missing through illness.

“We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel but we’re seeing one or two who are finding it a struggle.”

On Ryan Fraser:

“We’ve had to be patient with him. He needed a pre-season because he hadn’t played or trained since March then picked up an injury.

“We’ve seen glimpses of what he’s going to give us and we’re delighted he’s fit.”

On the week ahead:

“We’ve got two huge games coming up with this one and the cup tie on Tuesday.

“What an opportunity to get to 20 points by Christmas and be in the semi-final of the cup.

“It’s all to play for so let’s hope we can achieve it.”

On Fulham:

“Fair play to the manager and his coaching staff because they are certainly better in recent weeks.

“They’ve got very good players and will be buoyed by the result against Liverpool and keeping another clean sheet in midweek.

“It’ll be another tough game.”

