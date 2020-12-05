News

Adam Armstrong v Ivan Toney shootout today – 14 plays 13 so far

Ivan Toney and Adam Armstrong meet this afternoon.

The first time the pair have met since they left Newcastle United on permanent deals within three days of each other in August 2018.

An intriguing contest as Adam Armstrong takes on Ivan Toney today, 27 goals in 29 Championship appearances this season so far for the pair of them.

Some incredible scoring figures so far in this 2020/21 season.

Adam Armstrong scoring a last minute winner on Wednesday to beat Millwall, his 14th goal in 14 Championship matches this season.

Ivan Toney scoring on Tuesday as Brentford won at Rotherham, his 13th goal in 15 Championship games this season.

Adam Armstrong with nine goals in his last eight games, Ivan Toney with 12 in his last 12.

No wonder they are one and two in the Championship top scorers list.

Indeed, ahead of Brentford v Blackburn at 3pm this Saturday afternoon, they have played just less than a third of the season each. With 31 games each to go this season, they are on course to stack up some outstanding goalscoring figures this season.

When you consider that Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ollie Watkins were Championship top scorers with 26 and 25 last season, with 14 and 13 so far, it looks like only injury or a January transfer to the Premier League, can prevent Adam Armstrong and / or Ivan Toney smashing those figures.

For many Newcastle United fans they have one of two responses when anybody talks or writes about these two former NUFC strikers.

Either, why are you still talking about these, forget about them, nothing to do with Newcastle United now.

Or alternatively, getting angry that the club and / or Rafa Benitez made a massive blunder letting the two of them be sold 28 months ago.

I don’t think either are relevant.

Both Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney needed to move on, if they had stayed at Newcastle they wouldn’t have ended up in the first team and continued to be loaned out, but not having any chance of scoring goals for fun elsewhere. You need to have a permanent club and be settled as a young player to stand the best chance of succeeding, if they had stayed on Newcastle’s books I think they would have stagnated and in all probability eventually been released and never having a chance to realise their potential.

The moves were good for the players and Newcastle United, NUFC having picked up a few million with a 30% clause on the fee when Toney went from Peterborough to Brentford, with the same set to happen if / when Adam Armstrong moves on from Blackburn. Newcastle collecting originally around £2m for the pair back in August 2018.

I find it intriguing to see if they can do it eventually in the Premier League, especially Adam Armstrong. He is a Newcastle fan through and through and it would be great to see him make it. As an ex-NUFC player, good luck to Ivan Toney as well.

For those getting angry about letting these ‘great’ strikers slip through our grasp, it is worth pointing out that it is still all about potential, neither of them have scored a single Premier League goal yet, whilst for Ivan Toney he hadn’t scored in the second tier until September 2020.

The pair of them will score a lot of goals in their careers but the only question is at what level.

Here are a few key facts about the pair’s overall careers so far:

Adam Armstrong

Age 23 (born 10 February 1997)

Has scored 30 goals in 54 Championship starts in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Has already scored 71 goals in league football, 79 goals in all first team matches.

Ivan Toney

Age 24 (born 16 March 1996)

Scored 48 goals in 78 League One starts since February 2018, plus now 13 in 15 Championship starts.

Has scored 90 goals in league football so far, 105 in all first team matches.

The pair have already scored 184 goals between them in club football, albeit in the lower leagues and in cup competitions.

There is an increasing interest from Premier League clubs now to look into the lower English leagues, for strikers especially.

The current top nine scorers in the Premier League this season includes players such as Bamford, Watkins, Vardy and Callum Wilson, who all have previously scored a lot of goals in the lower English leagues.

Only 17 days now until Newcastle United meet up with Ivan Toney since he left the club, an interesting night at Brentford in the League Cup awaits, before then though, interesting to see how both strikers get on in the Championship, starting this afternoon when they face off against each other.

