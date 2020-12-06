Opinion

Aberdeen fans comment on news that Sam Cosgrove could move to Newcastle United

Sunday morning brought an exclusive in the Scottish media, claiming Newcastle United are interested in signing Sam Cosgrove.

The reports saying Steve Bruce has been having the Aberdeen striker watched, ahead of a potential January bid.

The 24 year old forward struggled to make an impression in England, not playing at all for Wigan in the Championship and then when moving to Carlisle on a free transfer, only starting three League Two matches.

A free transfer to Aberdeen then followed in 2018 and the past two seasons Sam Cosgrove has made a decent show as a striker in Scottish football. Scoring 44 goals in all competitions across the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

Last season he got 23 goals, although when you do break it down, only 11 were in the league, with then six in the domestic cups and another six in the Europa League, though those last six were in the qualifying rounds against RoPS and Chikhura…

However, when faced with claims of Newcastle United allegedly interested in signing a player you have never heard of, there is only one group of people to rely on.

After recovering from injury, the Aberdeen striker made his fourth league start of the season yesterday, playing 64 minutes of a 1-1 draw at St Mirren, having scored only the one goal so far this campaign.

Here below is the verdict of the Aberdeen fans on Sam Cosgrove.

I think I have a pretty good idea now as to his suitability after reading them….

Aberdeen fans comment on reports of possible Sam Cosgrove to Newcastle United reports via their AFC-Chat message board:

‘I’d question whether Cosgrove is English Championship standard, let alone EPL.’

‘Sam’s back and we’re back to aimless hoofball again. And not very good at that it seems.’

‘He’s really pretty sh.t.

A centre half converted to a centre forward. And it shows.’

‘He was rancidly useless yesterday.

Embarrassingly so.

Some random Sunday welfare player wearing concrete boots could show better control and composure on the ball than big Sam did.’

‘He’s rubbish but some managers will always like a big unit up front.

Just under half his goals have been penalties.

They all count of course but important to factor this into the equation.’

‘I’m getting excited. Cosgrove to Newcastle and Main to Boro. Angels of the north.’

‘Whole team is playing sh.te. Don’t think it’s fair to pin the blame on a boy coming off an injury.

‘That being said I’d sell him.’

‘I’m a strong vote for sell.’

‘I suggest we loan him out in January. He’s obviously not interested in playing for Aberdeen.’

‘There’s no way he’s getting loaned out if he isn’t sold in January, sh.te as he’s been since he came back.

I’d wager he’s off as soon as the bells are past though.

He’s just making sure he doesn’t get injured again before the window opens at the moment, hence the even less effort than usual.’

‘Why would any club loan out their top scorer from the last 2 campaigns?’

‘It’s plain to me, as far as I can see, that you don’t want him to leave for free. I’m sure we can get a fee, if we loan him to Dundee. He can get back to scoring loads of goals with his knee, then we’ll all be happee’

‘As far as I can tell, in order to sell he will have to be playing well. If he goes on loan and does well, then his value will swell. We can then sell. I don’t think that we should dwell.’

‘This is going to be the perennial debate with Cosgrove, as long as he plays for Aberdeen.

When he’s not scoring he does look like a non-footballer.

He’s always going to attract a lot of flack when we are playing poorly.

I’m the first to admit that he doesn’t have much to his game, outside of the goals… however, as I have previous mentioned, I do feel that his unorthodox approach and physicality can unsettle some defenses.

I’ve seen this in multiple games… is this enough when he’s not scoring goals? Probably not.’

