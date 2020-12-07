News

7 Newcastle United players miss training ahead of Leeds match

After a very negative pre-match press conference from Steve Bruce ahead of the West Brom game, it was a relief on the day to see so many Newcastle United players available.

In actual fact, nine of the eleven who started against Crystal Palace were also included in Saturday’s 18 man squad, with eight of the nine in the line-up and Jeff Hendrick a sub.

As well as the starting eleven, media predictions of a bench full of kids brought in from the NUFC Under 23s proved unfounded, with only young keeper Dan Langley a surprise amongst the subs, Mark Gillespie missing as well as longer-term injury Martin Dubravka.

After the 2-1 victory against the Baggies, Steve Bruce said that he hoped to have additional players back in training and available in time to face Leeds.

So all eyes were on the training images that Newcastle United have released from Monday’s training session.

Federico Fernandez had confirmed in advance of Monday’s training session that he would be back and sure enough he featured strongly in the training images from yesterday.

However, seven Newcastle United players were also noticeable by their absence.

Those seven being Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser, Paul Dummett and Martin Dubravka.

So it looks like Dan Langley will need to continue on the bench at Leeds, as joining him in training were another Under 23s keeper in Will Brown, plus Karl Darlow. With no sign of Gillespie or indeed Dubravka, Steve Bruce saying before West Brom that the Slovakian was still weeks away from a potential comeback.

With Schar, Lascelles and Dummett still seemingly set to miss out on Wednesday, the main focus will be on the centre-back position.

If fit enough to play then you would imagine Isaac Hayden is a certainty to start against Leeds, the only question if so, will be in what position?

If Fernandez is fit enough to start then you would assume he will come back in alongside Ciaran Clark, which then would allow Hayden to play in midfield something which would be welcome against an energetic and forward looking Leeds midfield.

Isaac Hayden has also been used by Steve Bruce in a three / five man defence in the past, so also a small chance that we could see Hayden once again played back there alongside Clark and Fernandez.

