News

4 surprise positives as club release images of Newcastle United players training on Xmas Eve

Today (Thursday 24 December) has seen Newcastle United release their latest training ground update.

The images released showing Newcastle United players training ahead of the Premier League match at Manchester City.

Newcastle travelling to the Etihad for an 8pm kick-off on Boxing Day (Saturday).

A number of significant positives to be picked up from the training shots.

Steve Bruce had said he hoped to have Federico Fernandez back for Saturday and he is one of those pictured in training.

Also spotted amongst those training today, are two players who haven’t been in a matchday squad since the Crystal Palace match.

Javier Manquillo started that game 27 days ago, whilst Fabian Schar came off the subs bench at Selhurst Park. So hopefully we will see both of them back in the squad as soon as possible, whether Man City is too soon, remains to be seen.

The images released by the club today showed 24 Newcastle United players in total in group training:

Joelinton, Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Clark, Krafth, Wilson, Carroll, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Darlow, Gillespie, Dan Langley, Gayle, Murphy, Hayden, Yedlin, Dubravka, Lewis, Fernandez, Schar, Shelvey, Ritchie, Manquillo

As well as those 24 Newcastle United players training in the main group, it was also great to see Jamaal Lascelles back out on the training pitch, though he was doing one to one training with a coach and running on his own. Steve Bruce has already indicated that it will be January before there is any chance of seeing the NUFC Captain back playing.

There is always the chance that the odd player can be training but not included in the club images or at least not able to be spotted by us, so here below, are the Newcastle United players we couldn’t see:

Paul Dummett – Played for 79 minutes against Fulham in his first competitive match for 11 months but wasn’t in the squad at Brentford.

Ryan Fraser – Played the final 11 minutes against Fulham when replacing Paul Dummett and started at Brentford, playing 65 minutes before subbed.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Missing since the Chelsea match on 21 November and Steve Bruce confirmed in his Man City press conference that ASM is still recovering back in France.

Anyway, clear signs that at last Newcastle United appear to be heading in the right direction again, in terms of the vast majority of the first team squad being available.

