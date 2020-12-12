News

12 Newcastle United players ruled out but West Brom game going ahead as just enough – Report

The Newcastle United players returned to full group training on Wednesday.

The training ground had been reopened on Tuesday but those training remained socially distanced, whereas the club made clear via social media earlier today, that full group training had once again commenced on Wednesday.

This was the first group training session for the first team squad since Thursday 26 November, on the eve of the Crystal Palace away match.

The club in the grip of a virus crisis since then, which has included the Premier League agreeing to call off last Friday’s (4 December) match at Aston Villa at Newcastle United’s request.

So, the Newcastle United squad did have a full group training session earlier on Wednesday BUT just how big was the group?

Sky Sports reported earlier that a ‘handful’ of Newcastle United players are currently self-isolating and set to miss the West Brom game which is set to go ahead on Saturday, the broadcaster reporting that no request has gone in from Newcastle to try and postpone the game.

However, The Telegraph have now given their update on the ongoing situation and it is very different from the Sky Sports one.

They also say that their information is that no NUFC request has been made to the Premier League asking for the game to be postponed.

However, they say that far more Newcastle United players will be unavailable, stating: ‘Newcastle’s game against West Brom poised to go ahead despite coronavirus wiping out 12 players.’

The newspaper saying that 12 Newcastle United players missing still: ‘falls short of the 14 required by the Premier League for a game to be postponed because of Covid infections.’

The unwillingness of Mike Ashley and his minions to properly communicate with fans and media on the ongoing situation is an absolute disgrace, amateurish doesn’t begin to cover it.

The Telegraph say they have been in touch with the club but: ‘Newcastle have refused to confirm the game against WBA will be played and would not say if they have asked for it to be cancelled.’

The newspaper report that Newcastle United are worried about exactly how strong a team they can put out and that they will need to potentially fill the bench with under 23 players.

Newcastle fans usually look to the pre-match training photos the club put out to give them an idea of who is, and isn’t, going to be available.

This week’s training ground images will be awaited with even more interest by Newcastle fans, if indeed the club put any out before Saturday.

Meanwhile, with Mike Ashley and his people refusing to put out any proper updates as to the situation now at NUFC, fans are left to wonder exactly which media reports they should and shouldn’t believe.

