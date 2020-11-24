Opinion

Would you pay to be one of the 2,000/4,000 Newcastle fans back in December? Vote now

The question we are asking today is: ‘Would you pay to be one of the 2,000/4,000 Newcastle fans back at SJP in December?’

On Monday, Boris Johnson confirmed that after the current set of virus restrictions end on Wednesday 2 December, limited numbers can return to both football stadiums and other sporting arenas.

However, the numbers are limited and also dependent on which tier your region will be placed in, hopefully as early as this Thursday we will find out which tier Newcastle Upon Tyne and every other city / region has been placed in.

If you are tier one then you are allowed up to 4,000 fans inside your stadium but it can’t be more than 50% of capacity, in tier two it is a 2,000 maximum and not more than 50% capacity, whilst in tier three fans will still be banned.

So if Newcastle Upon Tyne is placed in Tier One or Tier Two, would you pay to be one of the 4,000 or 2,000 allowed into St James Park in December.

The first match where this could potentially happen is the West Brom home match which is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 12 December.

Obviously you would also need Mike Ashley / Newcastle United to agree to the return of a limited number of fans (if the city is in Tiers one or two).

Plus as no doubt many of you are pointing out, if Newcastle fans are allowed in next month, then the 2,000 or 4,000 would be surely chosen from those who have paid / been paying for 2020/21 season tickets.

However, what we would like to know is simply, if you were offered the choice, would you want to pay and attend games in December 2020 if able to do so?

Thanks for voting.

