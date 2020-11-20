Opinion

Gabby Agbonhalor “Newcastle fans are quite deluded” : Who asked him?

Gabby Agbonlahor played his entire career for Aston Villa (apart from a handful of games on loan at Watford and Sheffield Wednesday back in 2005).

Gabby Agbonlahor never played for Newcastle United.

Gabby Agbonlahor has no other connection to Newcastle United.

Gabby Agbonlahor has just got very agitated and shouted out: ‘Newcastle fans are quite deluded.’

Why should I care what Gabby Agbonlahor says about my friends, my family and myself.

It is like when you are walking down the street and some random idiot off his head on drink and / or drugs starts to abuse you for no reason.

Do you stop and try to have a reasoned debate with him, or do you just walk on, thinking what an absolute waste of space?

That is Gabby Agbonlahor.

What he says (see below) is just the usual garbage.

Deluded Newcastle fans…they don’t have the players to play attacking football…do they want to be relegated…if they try and attack they will get beat 6-0 every week…Steve Bruce is doing a great job…if this was Rafa blah blah blah…it is the players letting Steve Bruce down…and so on.

Is this really the best they can come up with?

As it happens, there is one connection, kind of, between Gabby Agbonlahor and Newcastle United. Steve Bruce.

Yes, to nobody’s astonishment, Gabby Agbonlahor played under Steve Bruce at Aston Villa before he was sacked.

Surely the likes of Talksport can do better than this?

Do they advertise…’Do you have any connection with Steve Bruce, are you now a Z list ‘celebrity? If so, we would love to have you on the show to repeat the daft insults we usually feature about Newcastle fans’

I won’t bother answering all of Agbonlahor’s idiot comments but he credits Steve Bruce with bringing in attacking talent such as Wilson, Fraser and ASM…but then at the same time says Newcastle are incapable of playing attacking football???

He totally ignores the fact that Steve Bruce has been allowed a net spend on players of over £100m in 16 months at the club.

Gabby Agbonlahor says about Newcastle fans: ‘Do they want to be in the position that Burnley are in?’

Why doesn’t he ask, do they (we!!!) want to be in the position that Leicester, Southampton or indeed, Aston Villa are in???

Gabby Agbonlahor speaking to Talksport:

“Newcastle fans are quite deluded.

“Steve Bruce is doing a great job with the players that he has available.

“If they play expansive and open football they will get beat 6-0 every game.

“He’s playing the right formation with the players that he’s got at his disposal, I think that he’s doing a great job there.

“If Rafa Benitez had done the job Steve Bruce has done, they [Newcastle fans] would be saying he’s a tactical genius, that Rafa is doing an amazing job.

“But for some reason, because it is Steve Bruce, it’s boring.

“For me, it’s not boring.

“He is still playing the likes of Saint-Maximin.

“He has brought in Callum Wilson, who is a great striker.

“He has got [Ryan] Fraser as well, he has brought in these great players who are attacking.

“I just think these Newcastle fans need to be careful what they wish for.

“Do they want to be in the position that Burnley are in?

“It’s frustrating to hear [what Newcastle fans are saying] and needs to stop.

“Do they want him to play like Norwich did last season?

“It is good on the eye, they play from the back…lose it in midfield and concede four or five a game.

“That is not what Newcastle fans are going to want in the long run because they don’t want their team to go back down.

“If Steve Bruce had the players to play the way Newcastle fans want, I think he would do it…no offence to Shelvey or Hayden.

“I think Saint-Maximin can be Neymar one day and then Julian Joachim the next day and that can be so frustrating for a manager, he doesn’t do it consistently and that is what he [Steve Bruce] wants from Saint-Maximin – to do it week in and week out.”

