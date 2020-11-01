Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Everton? Please vote now

Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Everton on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 22 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match after a really negative performance at Wolves, a very lucky point as Steve Bruce only allowing any noticeable attacking intent once United went behind with 10 minutes remaining.

Jacob Murphy rescuing a point with a clever free-kick, aided by a poorly positioned wall.

Ahead of this Everton game, Steve Bruce talked on Friday about likely availability.

We already knew that Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie wouldn’t be playing.

Steve Bruce though also revealing that it is touch and go whether Jamaal Lascelles will be available as he picked up a foot injury at Wolves. We have left in amongst the options you can choose from, Bruce saying he would monitor Lascelles before making a late decision.

However, in better news, the NUFC Head Coach confirmed that the likes of Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff are all available now.

