‘When heard Steve Bruce talking about a two bob amateur I thought it was a confession’

Steve Bruce caught my attention this Friday morning.

Working from home at the minute, it gives me the opportunity to check out any Newcastle United updates

This working from home might save you a few quid on travelling but can also add plenty of pounds.

Back to football, or at least Newcastle United anyway and Steve Bruce, somebody else who is clearly no stranger to the biscuit barrel, or fridge.

Brucey was doing his usual pre-match comments about players who might be available for Chelsea, how brilliant the other team are, how difficult / impossible this match will be…and so on.

Suddenly, I was woken up by some slightly different comments.

Indeed, when I heard Steve Bruce talking about a two bob amateur, I thought it was a confession!

Instead though, it turns out he was talking about Daniel Campos, Miguel Almiron’s agent.

Steve Bruce declaring:

“These were outrageous comments [from Daniel Campos].

“A two bob agent who is such an amateur.

“It is disrespectful to us all at the club who have served Miguel so well.

“Miguel Almiron is a great pro and a great kid but his agent leaves a lot to be desired.

“Miguel hasn’t arrived back [at the training ground] yet but I will speak to him.

“A poor agent who should know better, when he has a client as good as Almiron is.”

Just in case you missed it, early this week Daniel Campos was speaking on the radio in Paraguay about Miguel Almiron’s situation at Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce full of hot air and talking about a two bob amateur…but was Daniel Campos actually out of order with what he said?

These were the basics of what Daniel Campos said and whether I think he is guilty of the two bob amateur charge on each statement / allegation:

Campos said Miguel Almiron is only still at Newcastle because of the virus situation making transfer business a lot more difficult this summer, especially with regards to Spanish clubs potentially buying the player – Guilty! Talking in public about your client leaving or wanting to leave is very much the mark of a two bob amateur.

Almiron could be set to leave Newcastle in 2021 – Guilty along the lines of the above.

Newcastle play poor unattractive football – Not guilty, this is the 100% truth under Steve Bruce.

Newcastle have very little possession and play boring football – Not guilty, along the lines of the above.

Newcastle United are a club without ambition – Not guilty, Campos simply stating fact.

Steve Bruce doesn’t play Miguel Almiron in his best position, doesn’t allow him to be in attacking positions enough, insists on Almiron playing in defence most of the time – Not guilty 100%, Bruce treating Almiron abysmally AND even playing somebody like Jeff Hendrick ahead of him as a winger / supposedly attacking midfielder, a total joke.

In conclusion, Daniel Campos simply found to have told the truth on most counts, his only transgression in publicly saying that Miguel Almiron would have left / will leave.

