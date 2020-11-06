Opinion

What Southampton fans have said ahead of playing Newcastle United on Friday night

Especially because if they win on Friday night, the Saints go top of the table.

So what do Southampton fans make of their situation ahead of this game….

Southampton fans comment via their Saints Web message board:

‘I think it will be a draw. Newcastle will come with their awful brand of football and stifle us. For that reason I’d be tempted to play pacy players for this one, Adams, Walcott, Djenepo, Redmond with Long and Armstrong playing centrally with Romeu, JWP shifting to right back and KWP who had played left back for Spurs filling in that spot. Probably won’t be though.’

‘I agree we should be giving Theo the chance to impress up top with Adams for this one. He’s not exactly started with a bang, but did assist Jannick and won one of Prowsey’s free kicks against Villa. I’m intrigued to see how he would do further forward in our system and I don’t think Long or Obafemi have shown enough so far this season to justify selection. Either would be a good option against tiring legs though later on.

I fancy us to get a draw in this one. Would have been very confident of a win given our current form if we hadn’t run into all these injuries. As many have said already, the LB position is a particular area of concern. Especially if our back up Vokins isn’t available either. Wilson and ASM will definitely cause us problems. Hopefully they continue with a negative tactical approach and so they don’t get too much of the ball.’

‘Hopefully Newcastle are really bad. 2 injuries too far for our squad I think.’

‘I think most want Theo up front, but Long is an excellent first press. Difficult decision for Ralph. At least we have options. Hopefully the midfields can chip in with a few goals and take the pressure off losing Ings.’

‘I now believe Shane Long should play up top with Adams.

If he doesn’t start this game why did we extend his contract? I do not want to see Redmond up top.’

‘I think a front two of Adams and Long, if we play to take advantage of their work rate, could be effective.

Should win plenty of free kicks near the area.’

‘Long is useless as a goal scorer, we need somebody more reliable in there and it has to be Theo Walcott. Our style is to start fast, press high and score early goals and so putting pressure on the oppo’s before we start to tire. Long should come on at 70 minutes to stretch them in the final third when we have retreated into a more defensive frame of mind.

We must score early and use people who know where the net is and how to hit it. Long seems unable to hit a barn door with a banjo these days.’

‘I think this game will hinge on Adams’ finishing. Too many chances he’s wasted for me to keep generously calling him “unlucky”.’

‘Surely best to leave KWP where he is and play someone out of position at LB? Better than playing KWP at LB and bringing Valery in at RB, weakening both flanks.

Valery at home to Newcastle…’

‘Saint Maximin is going to have fun running at whoever is played out of position, might suit us to play deeper with extra defensive player to cover and try to hit them on the break. Wilson has pace as well so no high line.’

‘Newcastle are 3/1 for the fans of an insurance bet.’

‘Redmond was used really well as a central player in Ralph’s first season, where he won Player of the Year.

We obviously can’t replace what Ings does, but we do have some options at least, and also sub options in those areas.’

‘I wouldn’t play Stephens or Valery on the side Saint maximin is, if one has to play then wait to c where he plays as I’d rather kwp tries to contain him .’

‘Pretty sure of late st maximin has been playing in more of a free role.’

‘I remember watching Saints playing Newcastle in January 1970 when we both in Div One. It was the second leg of an Inter Cities Fairs Cup match, played at The Dell after a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Newcastle.’

‘Was anyone else at that strange Cup Final (1st leg) against Newcastle back then, “Texaco Cup” I think, we beat Rangers to reach the final?’

‘Sky telling Ralph we have never headed the PL. He was surprised – shame they didn’t clarify that it is only since 1992.’

‘If’ we did go top this evening, anyone know if that would be the quickest ( 6 games) or only time a team has gone from bottom to top of the Premier League…..? We were bottom after getting beaten by Spurs…?’

‘Tough game esp with the injuries and Bruce is no mug. They’ll sit back and try to hit us on the break. Got to watch when playing a high line as we have been found out doing that already this season.’

