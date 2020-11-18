News

Watch outrageous Tuesday night goal from 18 year old pushing for Newcastle United first team

Elliot Anderson, remember the name.

Only turned 18 twelve days ago but what a prospect he looks.

The midfielder has been training with the Newcastle United first team and increasingly talked about as a player for the future.

Just maybe he is a player for the today as well.

Other clubs play their best young prospects early, why not Newcastle United.

Personally, on what I have seen of him so far, I will be disappointed if Elliot Anderson doesn’t get at least some minutes off the bench this season.

Tuesday night saw the 18 year old captaining the Newcastle United second string, in the Papa John’s (used to be Checkatrade) Trophy away at Bolton.

The NUFC kids (and overage Achraf Lazaar) were up against Bolton’s League Two players and gave a very good account of themselves, only to throw the match away.

However, this game was all about Elliot Anderson, as you will see in the match highlights below.

Catching a Bolton opponent in possession and then twisting one way then the other before an excellent left foot finish fro an acute angle to put Newcastle a goal up.

However, five minutes before half-time, just watch this goal below.

A flighted ball down the right and Elliot Anderson with the most outrageous of first time flick volleys to chip the keeper. Outstanding!

Some pretty woeful defending saw Newcastle collapse to a 3-2 defeat.

However, watch these couple of minutes of highlights, especially that second Elliot Anderson goal (at 0.43).

Another ‘highlight’ to look out for is Yannick Toure running through and rounding the keeper at 2-2, steadying himself, then incredibly missing the goal (at 1.32) from five yards out!

Bolton 3 Newcastle United Under 21s 2

Newcastle United:

Langley, Swailes, Cross, Francillette, Lazaar, Rounsfell, Brookwell, Anderson (Longelo 80), Flaherty (Indalecio 90), Vilca, Toure

