Watch live at 1pm Friday – Rodrigo Vilca, Dummett, Saivet and Trialist – NUFC U23s v Leeds

Rodrigo Vilca has been named in the Newcastle United Under 23s side to take on Leeds United today.

The 1pm kick-off on Friday afternoon seeing Chris Hogg naming a strong looking NUFC Under 23s team.

As well as recent signing from Peru, Rodrigo Vilca, both Paul Dummett and Henri Saivet are named as overage players.

Whilst an unidentified ‘Trialist’ is also in the NUFC Under 23s starting eleven.

Newcastle United announcing via their Twitter account the following team:

Dan Langley

George Rounsfell

Ludwig Francillette

Brad Cross

Paul Dummett

Henri Saivet

Niall Brookwell

Elliot Anderson

Rodrigo Vilca

Yannick Toure

Trialist

Leeds United have been promoting the fact that you can watch this game live via Youtube, the link is HERE to watch the game for free from 1pm.

From Leeds United official site:

‘Mark Jackson’s side travel to face Newcastle United at the Northumberland FA on Friday afternoon (1pm) in the Premier League 2.

Chris Hogg is in charge of the Magpies and his side currently sit ninth in the PL2 table, with two wins, a draw and three losses in their opening six matches.

The Whites have began the campaign well under Jackson’s leadership and currently occupy second spot behind leaders Middlesbrough, with a record of four wins, one draw and two losses.

Last time out, goals from Cody Drameh, Max Dean and two from Joe Gelhardt earned a comfortable 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at Thorp Arch for Leeds. Newcastle suffered defeat in their last game, a 3-2 loss away at Reading.’

