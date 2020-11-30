News

Was Joelinton really this good?

Joelinton has now played in 47 of the 48 Premier League games played since he arrived at Newcastle United in July 2019.

Friday night was certainly one of the games where he has been more involved, even scoring his third Premier League goal.

How good though was Joelinton on Friday at Selhurst Park.

For me, it was a combination of the good, the bad and the ugly.

The good being much of his play away from goal, not necessarily stand out but doing well, topped off by an excellent run and pass to set up Callum Wilson for the key opening goal.

The bad was the finishing, ruining a lot of the good / decent build up play and wasting some gifts from the opposition, as despite the seven shots he had in the game, none of the Joelinton shots looked like troubling the Palace keeper.

The ugly was undoubtedly the Brazilian’s goal, Wilson setting him up and Joelinton doing everything right, apart from a weak shot that was never going to trouble the keeper…until a defender deflected it past him. An ugly shot but great and welcome outcome.

So how do you rate this Joelinton performance?

Alongside the many personal / emotional / biased player ratings you see in newspapers and online by individual journalists, there are the whoscored automated ones.

Their website declaring: ‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game. Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

As with all player ratings after a match, most of us will no doubt rate how high the quality of the set of ratings, by how closely they agree with our own!

This was how the whoscored automated ratings looked after Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2:

Not so sure about Shelvey but I think most of us would agree that Wilson, Darlow and the centre-backs were amongst Newcastle’s best players, whilst Jeff Hendrick as the weakest NUFC player on the night, would surely find favour.

However, whilst having a better game than usual, was Joelinton really worth a stellar 9.4 out of 10 rating? He ended up with a goal and an assist but then so did Callum Wilson, rated only 7.6.

The high rating must be mainly down to how often Joelinton was involved in the game, including the nine shots, even though four were off target and the other three (including the goal) were never going to beat the keeper without outside help.

Interesting as well to look at the whoscored Newcastle United ratings for the season, the average of each player’s Premier League ratings over the 2020/21 season so far:

7.24 Karl Darlow

7.00 Callum Wilson

6.97 Jonjo Shelvey

6.94 Allan Saint-Maximin

6.82 Joelinton

6.81 Ciaran Clark

6.66 Jacob Murphy

6.60 Matt Ritchie

6.58 Jamaal Lascelles

6.58 Emil Krafth

6.56 Jeff Hendrick

6.55 Isaac Hayden

6.53 Federico Fernández

6.49 Jamal Lewis

6.42Miguel Almirón

6.41 Andy Carroll

6.37 Javier Manquillo

6.26 Sean Longstaff

6.22 Ryan Fraser

6.19 Fabian Schär

6.04 Matthew Longstaff

Once again, I’m guessing that like me you are nodding when you see Darlow at the very top for Newcastle United with Wilson next, though wondering how Shelvey, ASM and Joelinton appear next.

Most fans probably believing that the likes of Fernandez, Hayden and Almiron should be higher, as they tend to show up best on many of the underlying stats that are published, as well as what we see with our own eyes!

