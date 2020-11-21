Opinion

Very amusing Chelsea fans comments as they look forward to playing Newcastle United

Chelsea fans have had plenty to say ahead of today’s match at St James Park.

Always interesting to get the views of the opposition and this time they are very interesting and amusing.

The West London team will go top if they win against Newcastle United.

They are the top scorers in the Premier League.

Chelsea fans have seen their team score three or more goals in six of their eight PL matches, three or more in nine of their thirteen games in all competitions.

They spent another £200m+ this summer on a team / squad that had finished fourth last season.

Yet…

Seemingly the vast majority of Chelsea fans fear this match.

Worried about Newcastle supposedly being a jinx team (in last seven of these fixtures at SJP, only one Chelsea win but five for NUFC), complaining about the early kick-off, worried about how many of their players are top internationals for their countries, worried about overcoming Steve Bruce’s 10 man defence, even the odd one worried about an alleged NUFC attacking threat! If only.

Compare these comments from Chelsea fans to what Newcastle supporters are thinking / fearing about today and it is so amusing.

Hopefully Chelsea fans are proved correct on this one and NUFC fans expecting a very tough afternoon will be wide of the mark.

Chelsea fans commenting via their Shed End and CFC Net message boards:

‘Must win already if we want to be serious challengers. Newcastle are really poor.’

‘I hate this fixture more than any other.’

‘If we get an early goal, we could stuff them, however, we all know what is happening here……….they wont move from their half, we will have all of the ball, trying to create something with their 10 players lined up on the edge of their area, and it is going to be a hard watch.’

‘Horrible fixture for us, add in that it’s the early kick off and I go into it with not too much confidence, but if we can quickly refind the form from before the international break, then hopefully we’ll have too much for them. Pulisic and Havertz out (Pulisic so frustratingly fragile) and presuming Silva will be rested, I think the team will pretty much picks itself.’

‘Unquestionably one of my least favourite fixtures, always go to this expecting to have a great weekend in Newcastle and far too often the result spoils it.

Frank will be all too aware of our past failings there and without overstating one game I think it will be huge for him and the club to go there and get 3 points.’

‘Perhaps as well they get relegated so often and we don’t have to play them every year.’

‘It will probably be a good time to play Giroud.

Newcastle will no doubt do what they do, stay back and defend, 6 men in the box every time we cross.

But with Ziyech and James crossing the ball in, we’ll want our best header of the ball, that’s Giroud by quite a distance.’

‘Last year we got turned over up there, I am sure Frank will be on this one and feel we are well placed to be more resilient against the likes of Newcastle and similar teams.

Not saying I am complacent against the Magpies, just feel we are in with a good shout of getting a result.’

‘Barcodes are a bogey team lately, early KO after a 2 week break, squad not fully prepared for the match I’d be okay with a point anything else is a plus considering Silva out Chilly a maybe. Hope to see 4-3-3 again with Mason, Kante, Kova, Werner, Ziyech, Tammy starting.’

‘I expect a slow start. Most of these players have been away on national duty playing different styles. Might take a bit to get back in the groove of Chelsea ball. Confidence should be high though so I hope to see a lot of creativity in the second half. Let’s go Chels!’

‘It’s a banana skin game for sure, it’s usually one of those games when we go up there. Last time we had about nearly 80% possession, over 10 shots on target and they won 1-0 in the last minute off a corner.

I think we’ll dominate them, but we have to be clinical. We’ll be relying on the likes of Ziyech or Pulisic (if he’s fit) to create. One thing with Newcastle is that they do crumble after they go 2 goals down, they’re not really a team that creates a lot of chances but they can be lethal on the counter attack.

I’m still confident we’ll win this, but I know an upset is always on the cards when you play here and this type of team.’

‘Just don’t have a good feeling about this one. Never seem to do well away to Newcastle, and its the early kick off after an Intl break.

Can we just play football! Reece will be fresh, Mount present, Ziyech waving his left foot, and Mendy can build a wall in Newcastle. Just win and come home!’

‘Newcastle away always makes me anxious as well. And this time it doesn’t help that half our squad if not more have been away on international duty where every team seem to have a corona case.’

‘Don’t like the early fixtures if your at game, as less time for pre match beer, but if you win nothing better, and post match beers are lovely while watching the 3pm scores come through.’

‘Lampard said in his press conference that he has only been training with 4 first team players for the past two weeks with most of those that were on international duty not due to arrive back until today (Thursday).

Absolutely ridiculous to ask any team to prepare for a game in 1 day and then ask them to travel to an away fixture that is almost the furthest distance any team has to travel and then for it to be a lunch time kick off.

The scheduling this season is a joke for teams involved in Europe.’

‘Big opportunity to gain ground or increase lead on 3 to 6 of those teams.

Hopefully we grab it with both hands.’

‘Newcastle do raise their game against us yet hoping with Mendy and the new boys + Mason we put these to bed early.’

‘Saint-Maximin is one of their new players that looks half decent, think we will have too much for them.’

‘Speed merchant, no end product.’

‘Does this Newcastle team have a striker that hasn’t scored yet?’

