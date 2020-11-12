News

Unlucky for Fabian Schar and Newcastle teammate misses due to quarantine restrictions

A frustrating night for Fabian Schar.

Playing away against top ranked in the world Belgium, Switzerland took a first-half lead through Mehmedi and were the better team on the night.

Only to lose this friendly due to two second-half goals from Crystal Palace’s on-loan from Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, these were Belgium’s only two shots on target all night.

A decent display from the Newcastle United defender who played the full match.

Fabian Schar now has a rest when the Swiss play Spain on Saturday, as he was red carded against Germany in their previous Nations League match and got a one game suspension in the competition.

It was a frustrating night as well for Emil Krafth.

Sweden losing 2-0 in Copenhagen but Krafth and the other English based players not able to take part, as travellers from Denmark need to self-isolate when arriving in the UK. The Swedes are home to Croatia on Saturday in the Nations League.

Tonight is the big night in terms of the international fortnight for Newcastle United players.

In an all or nothing game, Northern Ireland v Slovakia will see Jamal Lewis and his NI teammates playing for a place in the Euro 2020 finals which take place next Summer.

Martin Dubravka is still out injured but he will be watching anxiously on, hoping Jamal Lewis will be the devastated one on Thursday night.

Ryan Fraser impressed in the last international break for Scotland but misses out with a hamstring problem. Like Dubravka, he will find out on Thursday night whether he’ll be in line to play at next summer’s Euro 2020 finals. Scotland playing away in Serbia against Mitro in their all or nothing match to decide who plays at those finals next summer.

Wednesday 11 November

Belgium 2 Switzerland 1

A frustrating night for Fabian Schar as Switzerland took a first-half lead through Mehmedi and were the better team on the night, only to lose this friendly due to two second-half goals from Crystal Palace's on-loan from Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, Belgium's only two shots on target all night.

Denmark 2 Sweden 0

Emil Krafth and the other English based players weren’t involved due to quarantine restrictions on travellers from Denmark arriving in UK.

Thursday 12 November

Northern Ireland v Slovakia (Jamal Lewis) All or nothing one game play-off to see which country takes part in Euro 2020 finals next summer

Argentina v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Friendly

Saturday 14 November

Sweden v Croatia (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Switzerland v Spain (Fabian Schar) Nations League (***Schar suspended for this game after sending off against Germany in same competition)

Sunday 15 November

Austria v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Wales v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Tuesday 17 November

France v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Switzerland v Ukraine (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier (Time differences mean match doesn’t finish until into the early hours of Wednesday in terms of UK time)

Wednesday 18 November

Northern Ireland v Romania (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

