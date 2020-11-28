News

Trolls attack Newcastle United fans after 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

Newcastle United fans watched on as two teams laboured to a goalless draw in South London.

A Friday night in front of the TV as it was yet another Newcastle match to be endured rather than enjoyed.

However, as we have all learnt down the years, anything is possible in football, good and bad, no matter what you have watched for 88 minutes.

Sure enough, a move and finish totally out of keeping with everything else Newcastle United had watched in this game, saw Joelinton provide a clever pass and Callum Wilson an equally cute finish through the keeper’s legs.

No sooner had we picked ourselves up off the floor and climbed back on the sofa, what was this…yes! Wilson this time with the assist and Joelinton scoring, cleverly scuffing his shot against a defender to deceive the goalkeeper, rather than what looked the more straightforward route of lashing it into the net without any help.

It was all a blur after that as very quickly the final whistle was blown and a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace recorded.

Newcastle United fans were then allowed all of around five seconds before the trolls did their best to ruin this rare moment of pleasure watching NUFC at the moment…

How did Newcastle get on tonight @chris_sutton73 ! — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) November 27, 2020

Newcastle fans 3 points off Europe 08085909693 #bbc606 tomorrow @chris_sutton73 — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) November 27, 2020

Good display from Newcastle tonight. Steve Bruce’s Plan A worked well… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 27, 2020

It does seem a little quiet on here tonight… much quieter than it is after a defeat. That is strange but I guess this is a venting, ranting platform and not one to say well done. It’s also funny and infuriating and well, this tweet kinda captures the comedy https://t.co/99LkXnW982 — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) November 27, 2020

An earlier embarrassing effort from Alex Bruce appears to have been removed by him but at 21.48 he put out on Twitter ‘Keeps the haters quiet for a week’…

Why can’t they just leave Newcastle United fans to enjoy a rare moment of enjoyment, after all none of the quartet are Newcastle supporters themselves. Apart from the one with a family connection, it couldn’t possibly just be the attention they are after, surely not…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Friday 27 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 88, Joelinton 89

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 58% (58%) Newcastle 42% (42%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 68), Joelinton (Schar 90+3), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

